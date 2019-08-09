OCU Certificate Programs now open for enrollment

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Enrollment has opened for four professional certificate programs beginning this fall in the Meinders School of Business at Oklahoma City University.

A leader in professional education for nearly two decades, Meinders is now offering certificate programs in project management, government contracting, and two programs for human resources professionals.

The classes, taught by Meinders School of Business professors and certified professionals, are held in evenings and on weekends in the school at NW 27th Street and McKinley Avenue.

“These programs offer professionals a quick and focused option to advance their careers, without having to sacrifice work time,” said Melissa Cory, director of Continuing Professional Education for the business school.

The Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preparation course will run for 10 weeks on Saturdays from Sept. 7 to Nov. 9. OCU’s program was ranked one of the “Top 50 Best Value Project Management Certificates” by Value Colleges. Tuition is $1,495 plus the cost of books.

Discounts are available for members of the military, companies who enroll three or more students, and for OCU students and alumni.

The Government Contract Management Certificate program will be held on Fridays from Sept. 20 to Nov. 8. This program provides students with the knowledge and understanding of government contract acquisition and management. Students may attend in person or via live-stream from anywhere with an internet connection. Cost is $1,175, which includes books and materials.

The Professional in Human Resources (PHR) or Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) online certification test preparation programs will run for nine weeks from Sept. 9 to Nov. 8. Certification exams are offered year-round. Participants may apply for the examination immediately upon completion of the preparation course. Tuition is $600 plus the cost of books.

The Professional in Human Resources program, which is offered in cooperation with the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), will run 12 weeks on Tuesday evenings from Sept. 3 to Nov. 5. The program will prepare continuing education students for the SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP certification exam. Tuition is $600 plus the cost of books.

For more information about the certificate programs, visit okcu.edu/business, or contact professional program specialist Trudi Cunningham at 405-208-5590.