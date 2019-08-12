Harold Taylor, previously convicted of multiple felonies, in custody six weeks after assault on co-worker

Patrick B. McGuigan, Publisher and Editor

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – A convicted felon living in the 38th Street Promenade neighborhood of north central Oklahoma City is now incarcerated in the Oklahoma County jail. He turned himself into the Edmond Police Department last week. Despite nearly a dozen police responses to reported sightings, Taylor had eluded arrest for weeks after assaulting a fellow coworker at his place of employment, in violation of release conditions.

Late last week, The City Sentinel requested, and soon received, copies of the Incident Report (The City of Oklahoma City Police Department), relating to the June 24 “assault and battery with a deadly weapon” by Harold Taylor on a fellow coworker.



The victim of the assault advised a responding officer, after the incident, “he was performing some contract electrical work at an urgent care facility when a coworker (Harold Lee Taylor) struck him in the face with an electric cordless drill. They had a dispute on workplace efficiency.”

[Editor’s Note: In the next few sentences, “VI” means victim; “SU” means the suspect (Taylor).] Being struck with the cordless drill “caused VI’s nose to swell up. VI did not go to hospital but did go to his boss who tried to dissuade him from filing a report.

“When VI arrived home the SU offered VI money not to file the police report. VI did not take his money and that is when SU threatened to hurt VI and his family if he told the police. VI advised that SU is currently on probation and is afraid this will send him back to prison.”

Taylor’s boss was uncooperative with the police, according to a police source, and said he would email the officer “when he gets time.”

The victim signed a citation for assault and battery after his discussion with the responding officer.

Police first visited Taylor’s residence on July 2. A warrant for his arrest was posted online July 9.

Oklahoma City Police Officers returned to the neighborhood of Taylor’s residence at least 10 times in July and early August, seeking to arrest Taylor in wake of the workplace attack six weeks ago.

Since around Memorial Day weekend, Taylor had resided at the apartment with his wife. After the assault incident, he was seen at the apartment, but had evaded local police.

Residents in and near the area were concerned because of the tumultuous and violent history of Harold L. Taylor, Jr., incarcerated many times since 1995. His varied record, sometimes referenced as a “rap sheet,” lists numerous felony violations, with his most recent release date falling in February 2018.

The record features convictions for a rising tide from lesser to violent crimes, including 5 convictions for assault, burglary, bail jumping, possession, possession with intent to distribute, aggravated assault and battery, larceny, carrying of firearms, and malicious injury/destruction of property. Most of the offenses occurred in Logan County, but some took place in Oklahoma County.

The police visit to Taylor’s residence on July 2 was the first of several attempts to arrest him for the new offense.

Copies of The City Sentinel newspaper print edition were circulated in the neighborhood in early August. The story was posted online, as well.

News that Taylor had surrendered to Edmond Police circulated in the 38th Street Promenade neighborhood and surrounding areas on August 8.

The City Sentinel confirmed the information, subsequently learning that Taylor had been transferred to the Oklahoma County Jail in downtown Oklahoma City, on August 9. The City Sentinel added news of Taylor’s incarceration at the county jail to our original story.

Taylor’s DOC (Department of Corrections) number is 218459. He has over the years used various aliases, including “Shorty.”