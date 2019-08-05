Harold Taylor, convicted of multiple felonies with an existing warrant for arrest, is on the lam

Patrick B. McGuigan, Publisher and Editor

A convicted felon living in the 38th Street Promenade neighborhood of north central Oklahoma City recently assaulted a fellow worker at his place of employment, in violation of release conditions. A warrant for his arrest was issued soon thereafter.

Oklahoma City Police Officers have sought to arrest Taylor since the workplace altercation over four weeks ago.

Taylor had resided at the apartment with his wife since around Memorial Day weekend. Police have returned to the apartment multiple times after the workplace incident. He has been seen at the apartment he rents with his wife, but has eluded arrest.

Residents in and near the area have said they are concerned because of the tumultuous and violent history of Harold L. Taylor, Jr., who has been incarcerated many times since 1995. His varied record (scroll down) sometimes referenced as a “rap sheet,” lists numerous felony violations, with his most recent release date falling in February 2018.

The record features convictions for a rising tide from lesser to violent crimes, including 5 convictions for assault, burglary, bail jumping, possession, possession with intent to distribute, aggravated assault and battery, larceny, carrying of firearms, and malicious injury/destruction of property. Most of the offenses occurred in Logan County, but some took place in Oklahoma County.

Taylor’s DOC (Department of Corrections) number is 218459. He has over the years used various aliases, including “Shorty.”

Anyone seeing Harold L. Taylor, Jr, pictured above, is encouraged to call the Police (911) to report his whereabouts.