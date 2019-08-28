Green Connections to host 11th annual Prairie Dinner & Jazz event on Sept. 14

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The eleventh annual Green Connections’ Prairie Dinner and Jazz event will take place on Saturday, September 14 at St. Francis of the Woods, 11414 OK-33, in Coyle, OK.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with conversation, music, appetizers, and wine. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by a full concert at 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Announcements and an update from the Green Connections Board will take place prior to the concert.

The traditional five-course local foods dinner will be catered once again by chefs Kamala Gamble and Barbara Mock from Oklahoma City’s Kam’s Kookery at Guilford Gardens.

The Prairie Dinner menu will feature a creamy carrot soup with coconut milk, a seasonal salad with cantaloupe, basil, feta, balsamic or arugula, pears, spiced pecans, and blue cheese.

The main course entrée will be smoked Peachcrest Ranch brisket, served with roasted sweet potatoes with thyme and garlic, along with grilled squash with fresh herbs. For dessert there will be pear or apple tartlets with caramel and whipped cream.

A vegan entrée option with roasted acorn squash with farro & beets will be served on request by prior reservation arrangement.

The evening will feature music by the Prairie Jazz Trio, with musicians Alyssa Kozlowski on keyboard, Brian Jenner on the baritone saxophone, and Clem Braden on acoustic bass.



Brian Jenner’s Baritone Saxophone Ensemble CD will be available for a suggested minimum donation of $5. Proceeds will go to benefit the Green Connections environmental educational programs.

A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, St. Francis of the Woods is dedicated to the Franciscan ideal of protecting the natural world as a gift and as a work of art.

Located near the Cimarron River, St. Francis of the Woods is situated on 500 acres bordering the cross timbers and central great plains ecoregions of Oklahoma. The organization sells its hay, garden produce, and eggs on site.

St. Francis of the Woods works in partnership with the National Resource Conservation Service to restore 95 acres of land to its native ecosystem as a protected habitat for northern bobwhite quail (colinus virginianus) and other native species.

“We’re excited about this year’s Prairie Dinner and Jazz, to be held in the beautiful land at St. Francis of the Woods, near Coyle,” said Pat Hoerth Batchelder, program leader and resident of the CommonWealth Urban Farms community in Oklahoma City.

“Our local foods dinner and sweet music held outdoors in the land we call home here in Oklahoma is always a magical evening together with people who care about all life on the planet,” Pat said.

“It’s a lovely way to raise funding for the programs we sponsor for earth education and sustainability.”

Green Connections is a 501c3 not-for-profit corporation dedicated to Earth education in Oklahoma. Its mission is to provide programs focused on education about ecology, peace and justice for the purpose of empowerment of oppressed communities and protection of the Earth.

“Something comes over us when we realize it’s time for the annual Green Connections’ Prairie Dinner and Jazz,” Pat added. “It is our favorite event of the whole year.”

Tickets to the event are $75, and $50 for children 12 and under. Reservations can be made online by visiting greenconnectionsOK.org. Checks can be mailed to Green Connections, 3616 N. Westmont, Oklahoma City, OK, 73118. Include names and email addresses of all guests.

For more information, call 405-388-0372 or visit the Prairie Dinner and Jazz Facebook event page.