Dr. Nyla Khan named to Journal Record’s “Fifty Making a Difference” list

Staff Report

Rose State College professor, Nyla Khan, was recently recognized by The Journal Record as part of their 2019 list of “Fifty Making a Difference.” This list spotlights female business and community leaders making a difference in Oklahoma, and includes individuals from various sectors, both private and public.

According to a press release from Rose State College, Khan is one of forty first-time honorees on the 2019 list.

“I am delighted to have been recognized by the Journal Record Woman of the Year Committee 2019,” said Khan. “I have always believed that women play an essential role in establishing a more inclusive democracy and new forums for citizen cooperation. Female leaders can lead the way by offering new ideas, building broad-based political coalitions, and working to bridge organizational divides in order to build a glorious Oklahoma.“

The Rose State press release, sent to The City Sentinel and other news organizations, detailed Dr. Khan’s credentials and experience.

She is “a member of the Harvard-based Scholars Strategy Network and a Humanities Professor at Rose State College where she teaches English Language. Khan is known most notably for work as a human rights and women’s rights activist, and for her academic and political work in the Kashmir region of India.”

In March, Dr. Khan was appointed as Commissioner of the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women by Senator Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, who serves as President Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma Senate.

Dr. Khan was also awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award and Silver Medal for her bridge-building work at the community and grassroots-level in the State of Oklahoma.

Dr. Khan was most recently selected by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, as a member of the International Team of the Governor of Oklahoma. That is a group that “brings together business people, members of government at the local, state and federal levels…The members are as diverse as the interests they serve, but they are all committed to a prosperous and globally focused Oklahoma.”

The 2019 honorees of the Journal Record’s “Fifty Making a Difference” will be recognized during a banquet at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum on October 10.

