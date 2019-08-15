City Rescue Mission of Hope Celebration to feature “Thousands of Stories” with Joe Castillo

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Thursday, September 19, supporters and clients of the City Rescue Mission will enjoy an evening of dinner, entertainment by esteemed artist and storyteller Joe Castillo, and moving testimonies from the organization’s Bridge to Life clients.

The 20th annual Mission of Hope Celebration, themed ‘Thousands of Stories,” will be held at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, 1700 NW 63rd, in Oklahoma City. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. with the program and live auction at 7 p.m.

The City Rescue Mission’s Bridge to Life recovery program, helps people overcome the problems and issues that prevent them from living their best life through counseling, job training, and educational opportunities.

The featured speaker will be entertainer Joe Castillo. An artist, speaker and storyteller with a passion for promoting the visual arts, Joe is the author of three books and numerous articles, he has performed in 45 states and 26 countries.

After 20 years in advertising and public speaking, he created the ‘live art’ experience he calls “SandStory.”

With presentations that stimulate the mind, his SandStories capture the eye, his powerful music engages the ear, and his success stories grip the heart, according to his website.

Joe will be donating a piece of his artwork for the live auction that evening.

The event will be emceed by Oklahoma City Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice.

For more than sixty years, City Rescue Mission has helped the homeless and near homeless in the Oklahoma City metro.

Instead of indefinite shelter, the City Rescue Mission provides a clean, safe, temporary place to stay, a hot meal, and offers successful programs and services to help people transform their lives for the better.

Individual tickets for “Thousands of Stories,” are $150 and sponsorships begin at $1,500. To purchase tickets, click here. Reservations should be made by Sept. 9. Valet parking will be available. For more information, visit cityrescue.org.