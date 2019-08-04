Bella SPCA to host 9th annual Peace, Love & Pups Dog Walk and 5K at Duffner Park

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Saturday, September 21, Bella SPCA will host the 9th annual Peace, Love & Pups Dog Walk & 5K Run at Duffner Park, corner of Hefner Road and May Avenue, in Oklahoma City. The event will include vendor booths, food trucks, pet vaccines, and more

Proceeds from this family and pet friendly event allow the organization to help others when help is needed most, according to Eric McCune, executive director of the Bella Foundation.

Registration will take place from 7 – 8:30 a.m., followed by runner warm up and recognition of the highest fundraiser. The 5K Run will step off at 9 a.m.

“This year’s event is even more fun with the addition of a 5k Run,” McCune said. “In the morning we’ll cheer on our runners and in the afternoon we’ll do the same for our walkers. So, get your walking or running shoes ready, gather up your flower power, put on your peace symbol, and come be part of our 9th Annual Peace, Love & Pups Dog Walk & 5K Run to celebrate our pets and raise money for an animal in need.”

A non-denominal Pet Blessing will be begin at 1 p.m. followed by the 1.5 Mile Dog Walk. A Vendor Fair will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering all types of cool dog related items from local businesses.

“In the words of Ringo Starr, ‘Peace and love, peace and love.’ The world can never have too much peace and love and we hope you’ll join us to share a little more,” said McCune.

“The Peace, Love & Pups Dog Walk & 5k Run has become a community favorite. In the past, our donors have come together to help us raise more than $25,000 each year,” McCune added. “Our goal for 2019 is $35,000 and we are hoping you will help us reach this achievement by signing up.

“If you have never been, it’s a sight to behold. More dogs than you can count are there with their owners having fun in a beautiful park in north Oklahoma City.”

An onsite Vaccination Clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Participating in Peace, Love & Pups Dog Walk & 5k Run is easy and every dollar raised helps save a life and give a second chance,” McCune said.

There are three ways to participate in the event:

1. Participants can register as a Dog Walk or 5K fundraiser for free and create their own page online. Those raising at least $35 in contributions by the day of the walk will receive a T-shirt, goodie bag and walk participation at no cost.

2. Register as a Dog or 5K Participant for $35, which includes a T-shirt, goodie bag and walk participation. Use the code “EARLYBIRD” when registering as a participant between now and September 1 to receive $10 off the registration fee.



“If you choose to raise money over the $35, that’s fantastic, but you’re under no obligation to do so,” McCune said. “And, if you don’t have a pet to walk there will be tons of rescue dogs at the event who will gladly walk with you.”

3. Those who can’t attend or live out of the Oklahoma City area, can still participate by registering as a Virtual Walker for $10.

Registration on site the day of the event will be $45 and t-shirt size cannot be guaranteed.

“For 12 years, Bella SPCA has served as a lifeline of hope, support, and care for the people of Oklahoma and their pets,” McCune said. “From the very beginning, our goal has been to help people and pets when they need it most.

“Through our Veterinary Assistance Program and thanks to the generosity of our donors and the compassion of our veterinary partners, we have provided over $800,000 in funding and helped thousands of people and pets. Families who thought they would have to say goodbye to their four-legged friend instead got a second chance.”

To register, click here and click on “Join Now.” For more information, contact Bella SPCA at 866-318-7387. To learn more or to adopt a pet, visit bellaspca.org.