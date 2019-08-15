Banjo Fest 2019 scheduled for Sept. 5 – 7 in Oklahoma City

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 2019 Banjo Fest, hosted by the American Banjo Museum, will take place Thursday through Saturday, Sept 5 – 7 in downtown Oklahoma City. The entire Banjo Fest weekend package is available for $125 per person. The package includes: a Welcome Reception, Hall of Fame Dinner, VIP Concert Seating, and Afterglow Party.

Organizers say the Welcome Reception & BBQ event, on Thursday, Sept. 5 is now sold out.

On Friday, Sept 6, at 1 p.m., a concert celebrating the “Memories of John Hartford” with musician Bob Carlin will be held at the American Banjo Museum, 9 E. Sheridan Avenue.

At 2 p.m., the “Meet the Collector” event at the American Banjo Museum will feature a Q&A session with Jim Bollman about his collection of 19th and early 20th century banjos. Along with preserving the instruments of those eras, he has collected the histories associated with them.

That evening, the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame Induction will be held at the top of Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City. The reception with live music and cash bar will start at 6 p.m. followed by dinner. The ceremony will honor musicians Jimmy Mazzy, Alison Brown, John Hartford, Janet Davis, Bob Snow/Rosie O’Grady’s, and Johnny Baier.

The event will feature musical segments by Jimmy Mazzy, Ned Luberecki, Alison Brown, Bob Carlin, Lee Floyd, and Johnny Baier. Dress for the evening is business attire, with black tie optional. Tickets are $60. This event is open to the public, but seating is limited.

In 1972, Bob Snow, a former Navy pilot and Dixieland jazz trumpet player opened a jazz club called Rosie O’Grady’s in a rundown area of downtown Pensacola, Florida, which established a prototype for urban entertainment complexes around the country. In 1974 Snow formed Rosie O’Grady’s Goodtime Jazz Band with the banjo being prominently featured.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, from noon to 4 p.m., enjoy informal performances by Lee Floyd, Gary “Biscuit” Davis, Randy Morris, Ned Luberecki, Johnny Baier, and others at the American Banjo Museum.

Banjo Fest will kick off Saturday evening at 7 p.m. The event will feature performances by Grammy award-winning banjo virtuoso Alison Brown and her Quintet; Grand Old Opry stars, the Grascals, featuring 2018 Steve Martin Prize winner Kristin Scott Benson, and jazz banjo virtuosi Buddy Wachter and Johnny Baier – side by side at the Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) Performing Arts Center, 7777 S. May Avenue, in Oklahoma City. VIP Seating (Lower Orchestra Center, Reserved Seats) cost $40 .

Following Banjo Fest, the Post Concert Afterglow Party will be held at 10 p.m. at the American Banjo Museum. Tickets are $25, which includes a pizza buffet, beer, wine and soft drinks. Make reservations by Sept. 1.

Hotel rooms for Banjo Fest are available the Hyatt Place Bricktown with a special rate of $129 per night. Make reservations by calling 405-702-4028 and mention group code “G-BF19” or click here to book online.

Banjo Fest tickets are available for purchase online. For reservations by mail, send checks to: American Banjo Museum, 9 E. Sheridan Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73104.