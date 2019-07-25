Sunbeam Family Services selects Sarah Rahhal as new CEO

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY- OK – Sunbeam Family Services has announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously chosen Sarah Rahhal, LCSW, as Sunbeam’s new chief executive officer. Rahhal will join the nonprofit August 26 in providing “help, hope and the opportunity for success to people of all ages.

“The Sunbeam Board of Directors is excited for Sarah Rahhal to join our Sunbeam family as our new CEO,” said Phyllis Stong, Sunbeam Family Services board president. “Sarah comes to us with many years of successful nonprofit agency leadership and is highly regarded in our community.

“She is a passionate leader with extensive knowledge in mental health, addiction and child development. Additionally, Sarah has experience in strategic development and community collaborations and operations. Her vision and her passion for our mission will be instrumental in helping Sunbeam expand services as we look to the future.”

A Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), Rahhal served 26 years at NorthCare, a Community Mental Health Center (CMHC) certified by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS)., where she provided compassionate services to the community through many roles, most recently as chief of operations.

As a therapist earlier in her career, she achieved the infant mental health endorsement, worked with families involved in DHS and provided child care consultation.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next leader of such an amazing agency,” said Rahhal. “Sunbeam has a rich history of service to the community and I look forward to expanding our reach to meet the needs of those we serve.”

Rahhal has a Master’s of Social Work from the University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Minnesota. Her professional affiliations include: Advisory Committee for OSU-OKC Alcohol and Substance Abuse Academic Program member; CARE (Child Abuse, Response and Evaluation) Center Advisory Board member; City Care Housing Development Committee member; Healthy Minds OK member; Metropolitan School of Dance board member and ReMerge Program Committee member.

An expert in the mental health field, Rahhal and has presented at a number of conferences at the state and national level. In addition, she is a Trauma Informed Care trainer, a Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) certified therapist and a Youth Mental Health First Aid instructor.

Through Sunbeam’s 112-year history, the nonprofit has worked to meet the growing needs of children, families and seniors across central Oklahoma. The nonprofit serves nearly 15,000 individuals through its robust Early Childhood Education program, long-standing Foster Care program, sliding scale Counseling program and multifaceted Senior Services program.

Sunbeam builds stronger, brighter futures for central Oklahomans, shines a light on the needs of the community and empowers families and individuals to achieve self-sufficiency.

Founded in 1907, Sunbeam Family Services is one of Oklahoma’s longest serving nonprofits and is one of the original United Way of Central Oklahoma Community partners.

Now through August 31, donations made to Sunbeam Family Services to help children will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $5,000. This donation match is made possible thanks to Tall Oak Midstream. To make a donation, visit call 405-609-8994, or visit SunbeamFamilyServices.org/thrive.

For more information visit sunbeamfamilyservices.org or call 405-528-7721.