Sunbeam Family Services Announces 2019 Beacons Class IV

By Darla Shelden

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Sunbeam Family Services has announced its 2019 Beacons Board. The Beacons serve to connect young professionals interested in making a difference in their community and Oklahoma City metro area through engagement with Sunbeam Family Services.

Sunbeam Beacons are dedicated individuals, ages 24 to 40, who volunteer their time and talent to raise awareness about Sunbeam Family Services. Founded in 1907, Sunbeam Family Services is one of Oklahoma’s longest serving nonprofits, providing help, hope and the opportunity to succeed to people of all ages in central Oklahoma through Early Childhood, Counseling, Foster Care and Senior Services.

2019 Beacons Board members include: Jackson Anderson, Square Deal Investment Management, Inc.; Chelsea Baker, OU Health Sciences Center; Jenefar Battle, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma; Kody Bollenbach, SafetySkills; Kacie Cardenas, Bank of Oklahoma; Anthony Coby, Rainbow Fleet; Jordan Evans, Association of Central Oklahoma Governments; Ryan Evans, Advantage Benefit Solutions; Megan Phipps, Paycom; and Mark Zitzow, Johnson & Associates, Inc.

“The Beacons are mission-driven, collaborative advocates who are passionate about helping children, families and seniors thrive,” said Jane Meeks, director of community engagement at Sunbeam Family Services. “We are grateful for their partnership, impact on Sunbeam’s clients and their involvement in our community.”

Sunbeam Beacons serve a two-year term. After their first term, Beacons members may be invited to join one of Sunbeam Family Services’ committees or continue engagement in its other mission-based opportunities.

First Year Beacons responsibilities include:

• Promoting the mission of Sunbeam Family Services.

• Participating in Shine A Light, A Very Giving Christmas and other organization events.

• Supporting Sunbeam online through social media and other fundraisers.

• Recruiting additional members.

• $200 membership fee to Sunbeam Family Services (may be paid in installments or monthly).

• Learning more about Sunbeam’s programs and participating in a mission based project.

In addition to the responsibilities listed above, second year Beacons responsibilities also include:

• Planning and executing the quarterly Connect to Community Events.

• Representing Sunbeam at events and speaking engagements.

Through its 112-year history, the Sunbeam nonprofit works to meet the growing needs of children, families and seniors across central Oklahoma. The nonprofit serves nearly 15,000 individuals through its Early Childhood Education program, long-standing Foster Care program, sliding scale Counseling program and multifaceted Senior Services program.

Sunbeam’s programs work together to serve Oklahomans in need of assistance and to provide help, hope and the opportunity to succeed to people of all ages.

For more information contact Jane Meeks at jmeeks@sunbeamfamilyservices.org or call 405-609-1755. To learn more visit SunbeamFamilyServices.org/Beacons.