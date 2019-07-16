Skirvin Hotel partners with Oklahoma Humane Society to host annual Great Catsby adoption event

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Thursday, July 18, the Skirvin Hilton and Oklahoma Humane Society will present an evening of felines and wine with a 1920’s flare. For a $10 donation, the “Great Catsby” event will offer guests two complimentary glasses of wine, music, and unlimited kitten petting.

The purrfect evening will take place from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Skirvin Grand Ballroom, at 1 Park Avenue in downtown Oklahoma City.

Twenty percent of all proceeds from the onsite cash bar will be donated to the Oklahoma Humane Society. All kittens are available for adoption at a low cost. Donations for the Oklahoma Humane Society are accepted and 1920’s costumes are encouraged.

With the public’s support, the event’s goal is to provide precious kittens with safe and loving homes.

Adult cats are $75 to adopt and kittens are $95. All OK Humane pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered, treated with all age-appropriate vaccinations and flea, tick, and heartworm preventative prior to being cleared for adoption. These adoption fees help to cover the costs of the animals’ health and well-being.

Under OK Humane’s open adoption policy there is no application or interview process. The organization simply asks that interested parties meet the pet in person before adoption. There are adoption specialists to help find the right pet for each home.

The Oklahoma Humane Adoption Center is located at 7500 N. Western Avenue, in Oklahoma City. The Adoption Center features a concept that encourages well-being for each animals – where dogs have comfortable, expanded kennels and cats stay in “living rooms” with furniture and toys.

The Central Oklahoma Humane Society is the largest animal-related charity in Oklahoma. Its goal is to eliminate euthanasia in the community through dog and cat adoption, spay and neuter, out-of-state pet relocation, community cats, and saving infants through the nonprofit’s neonate nursery.

Oklahoma Humane is an independent 501(c)3 non-profit, unaffiliated with the Humane Society of the United States, which receives no government funding or tax dollars.

Opened in 1911, the Skirvin Hotel has represented elegance and innovative style for over five generations, hosting oil barons, dignitaries, movie stars, political leaders and presidents. In 2007, Skirvin Partners in Development, Marcus Hotels & Resorts and Hilton partnered on renovating the hotel to its original glory. The reopening event was designated as an official Oklahoma Centennial event.

Since its renovation, the hotel has earned AAA Four-Diamond rating every year and received the Mayor’s Development Award for best downtown development.

Featuring 225 beautifully appointed guest rooms, including 20 one-bedroom suites, one presidential suite and 18,500 square feet of meeting and pre-function space, the Skirvin is home to the Park Avenue Grill restaurant and Red Piano lounge.

The Skirvin was recognized as one of the Best Hotels in the USA by U.S. News & World Report, finishing as the #1 Hotel in Oklahoma City and the State of Oklahoma. The hotel remains on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information, visit okhumane.org or skirvinhilton.com.

=