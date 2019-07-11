Sally’s List Powerful Women Dinner to feature Tina Tchen, former chief of staff to Michelle Obama

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Oklahoma’s nonprofit organization Sally’s List has announced that its 2019 annual Powerful Women Dinner will be held on Tuesday, October 1. The featured keynote speaker will be Tina Tchen, former chief of staff for First Lady Michelle Obama.

The event will take place from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zudhi Drive, in Oklahoma City.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Sally’s List, a nonpartisan organization founded to recruit, train and help elect progressive women to public office in Oklahoma.

“We are thrilled to invite you to the Sally’s List Powerful Women Dinner on Tuesday, October 1st, featuring Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff,” said Sara Jane Rose, Sally’s List Executive Director. “We are incredibly honored that she is coming to Oklahoma to support the vital work happening at Sally’s List.”

From 2011 to 2017, Tchen served as an assistant to President Barack Obama and executive director of the White House Council on Women and Girls. In addition, she worked on Title IX initiatives and was instrumental in the formation of the White House Task Force to Protect Students from Sexual Assault.

A leader in the fight against sexual harassment, gender inequity, and discrimination, Tchen has also been instrumental in spearheading the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which provides legal support to women and men who have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace.

Prior to joining the Obama administration, Ms. Tchen was a partner in corporate litigation at Skadden, where she practiced for 23 years. She received her J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law and her B.A. from Harvard University, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and an editor of The Harvard Independent.

With over 30 years of experience in private practice and government service, Tchen currently heads Buckley LLP’s Chicago law office. She provides corporations, boards of directors, and individuals with litigation, counseling, and crisis management skills.

“With your generous support, Sally’s List recruited and trained a trailblazing group of candidates who won races up and down the ballot in the 2018 election cycle,” Rose said.

“Through our dedicated grassroots network, we are already recruiting and training women to run in 2020 and beyond,” she added. “Sally’s List needs your support now more than ever to maintain the progressive female wave’s political momentum in 2020.

“We know that more progressive women serving in office are key to a government that supports its people in health, education, and a strong economy,” Rose said.

Sally’s List carries on the work of its namesake, Sally Rae Merkle Mock, who passed away in 2009. An attorney and advocate for progressive issues such as women’s rights, Sally served as a board member of Planned Parenthood of Central Oklahoma and was a co-founder of the Oklahoma Committee to Promote Women’s Health.

Past and new supporters of Sally’s List are invited to become a sponsor of the 2019 Powerful Women dinner. Sponsors will receive an invitation to a private reception with Ms. Tchen prior to the event and will be recognized in the dinner program, on sponsor boards, and throughout the event.

Sponsorships ranging from $250 – $2500 can be purchased today online, or by sending a check to: Sally’s List, P.O. Box 18327, Oklahoma City, OK 73154. Individual tickets for the event will cost $100 and can be purchased beginning September 3.

For more information, call 405-326-3611 or visit the Sally’s List Powerful Women Facebook event page.