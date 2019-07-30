Oklahoma History Center to host 2019 Back to School Bash



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — The Oklahoma History Center will host the sixth annual Back to School Bash on Thursday, August 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. This event brings 35 other metro museums and public education facilities together to give teachers and families the opportunity to see what resources these Oklahoma institutions can offer to their curriculum and programs. Staff and educators from these organizations will be on-site to answer questions about field trips, teacher resources, professional development and special events. In addition, the Oklahoma History Center’s galleries will be open all evening and door prizes will be awarded to teachers throughout the night. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the evening. This event is free and registration is not required. Organizations participating in the event include: · Oklahoma Department of Libraries · Science Museum Oklahoma · Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Gaylord-Pickens Museum · Oklahoma Railway Museum · Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center · Oklahoma City Thunder · Gen. Tommy Franks Leadership Institute, Museum Mobile Classroom & Road Show · National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum · The Ninety-Nines Museum of Women Pilots · Professional Oklahoma Educators · Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library · Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma · Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art · Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center · Federal Judicial Learning Center and Museum · Will Rogers Memorial Museum · Edmond Historical Society and Museum · Oklahoma Alliance for Geographic Education · Oklahoma Energy Resources Board · Skeletons: Museum of Osteology · Harn Homestead Museum · Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art · National Park Service · Oklahoma City Museum of Art · Oklahoma Museums Association · National History Day · Oklahoma Historical Society Research Center · Citizen Potawatomi Nation Department of Education · Oklahoma City Zoo · Oklahoma Troops to Teachers The Oklahoma History Center, located at 80 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City, is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society and is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, National Archives and is an accredited member of the American Alliance of Museums. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. Join the Back to School Bash at the Oklahoma History Center for free resources covering everything from science to social studies from museums and organizations around the state. Organizations that would like to reserve a table for the Back to School Bash, are asked to preregister here. For more information about the Oklahoma Historical Society, call 552-0765 or visit okhistory.org.