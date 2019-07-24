Oklahoma Democratic party congratulates Young Democrats on national honors

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Democratic Party, through communications director Angela Allmond, said today (Wednesday, July 24) it was “thrilled to celebrate the successes of the Young Democrats of Oklahoma at the recent Young Democrats of America convention in Indiana.”

Joshua Harris-Till was elected national president of the YDA. He is the second Oklahoman to hold the YDA presidency, and the second African-American to preside over the national group.

Almond said, “Their hard work and effort to show up in force was well worth it – the Young Democrats of Oklahoma won Chapter of the Year. It is wonderful to know that the rest of the nation recognizes the talent that we have in Oklahoma.”

The national convention, held July 17-20, took place in Indianapolis.

The following YDA (Young Democrats of America) leaders were recognized in the announcement, sent to CapitolBeatOK and other news organizations.

YDA Leadership : Joshua Harris-Till, President of the Young Democrats of America; Caucus Leadership : Sache’ Primeaux-Shaw, Chair of the Native Caucus and Vice-Chair of the Black Caucus; and Madeline Scott, South Central Director of the Jewish Caucus.



Others highlighted in the release included: College Dem Caucus : Tasneem Al-Michael; chair of the College Democrats; Rebecca Yanez, Executive Vice President of the College Caucus; Maggie Valentine, Secretary of the College Caucus; and Taylor Broadbent, Vice President of Political Affairs and Secretary of Native Caucus.

The City Sentinel newspaper congratulates the cadre of new young leaders from the Sooner State.