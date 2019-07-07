Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women seeks Hall of Fame nominees through July 26

Staff Report

Oklahoma City – The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) is seeking nominations for 2019 inductees to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame. Nominations must be postmarked by the July 26 deadline.

An event to recognize inductees will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Oklahoma Judicial Center.

“There are many outstanding Oklahoma women who are improving the lives of other women, families and children and deserve to be recognized for their efforts,” said Denise Castelli, the 2019 Committee Chair of the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame. “It is important to honor these women in a permanent manner to inspire and encourage today’s young women and girls to pursue their dreams through today’s role models.”

To be eligible for the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame, nominees must live in Oklahoma or be a former resident of Oklahoma. As a guide for choosing a woman to nominate, consider the following questions:

What enduring contributions has she made?

How has she positively elevated the status and positively impacted women and girls?

Has she helped open new frontiers for women and society in general?

Is the community/state/nation or world better for the contributions of the nominee?

Are people in general better because of the accomplishments of the nominee?

Are women in the state, region, United States and/or world better? Has their status improved or opportunities increased because of the contributions of the nominee?

Is her particular profession or field better because of the contributions of the nominee?

Various categories of disciplines, professions or fields may include but are not limited to: Arts, Business, Community Service, Public Service and Sciences.

Attendance at the event on October 10, 2019, is required to be eligible.

Current commissioners of the OCSW are not eligible.

Castelli added, “The significant impact Oklahoma women have made due to their remarkable actions has transformed many lives. These actions have earned the right to be recognized in the Hall of Fame and be included in Oklahoma history record books.” The 2019 inductees will add to the current 128 women who have been inducted into the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame after it was established in 1982 by then Gov. George Nigh.

Nomination forms and a list of former honorees are available at www.ok.gov/ocsw.

The nomination form and supporting materials must be postmarked no later than July 26, 2019, and mailed to:

Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women

Will Rogers Building

2401 N. Lincoln Blvd, Suite E-1

Oklahoma City, OK 73105

The Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame is one of several events sponsored by OCSW to support its mission to improve the quality of life for women, children and families in Oklahoma.

About the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women: The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women is a non-partisan state commission that serves as the voice for women in Oklahoma. It strengthens and empowers women in Oklahoma by informing and educating the Legislature and Executive branches about issues to improve opportunities and quality of life for women.

In addition to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame, OCSW conducts Community Conversations on issues impacting Oklahoma women and families, hosts the Guardian Award presented to an elected official who has contributed to guarding and preserving the rights of women and families, and presents the Kate Barnard Award to honor outstanding women in public service. OCSW is a proud member of Girl Scouts of America as Honorary Troop 1912 to help girls thrive in Oklahoma.

Visit OCSW at www.ok.gov/ocsw/.