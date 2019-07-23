OKIE Event: Acclaimed best-selling author Daniel Silva will come to UCO Central Boathouse

Patrick B. McGuigan, The City Sentinel

The Oklahoma Israel Exchange (OKIE) is hosting “An Evening with Daniel Silva” this Thursday evening.

As summarized in an OKIE publicity post on Facebook, “Since he burst onto the literary scene with his electrifying debut, New York Times best selling author Daniel Silva has firmly established himself as one of America’s greatest spy novelists. According to the Huffington Post, Silva is at the ‘pinnacle of world-class thriller works’ and brings to life ‘one of the best series in modern literature.’ And now, Silva is back with his nineteenth novel, The New Girl.”

OKIE has since the early 1990s coordinated activities between the states of Oklahoma and Israel, to the mutual benefit of each. The group does this through project facilitation, development of “Networks that promote partnerships” and active fostering of good between the cultures of Oklahoma and Israel.

Silva is a stellar addition to the long line of outstanding OKIE events. Promoters of the event said, “Known for developing his story lines around uncanny intrigue that mirrors world events, Silva sometimes even foreshadows events to come. Silva’s thrillers are as informative as they are entertaining and feature the ever-captivating, compellingly, complex art restorer, and superspy Gabriel Allon. The series is slated for adaptation by MGM into a major television mini-drama.”

The author’s wife, CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel, will engage candid conversation with Silva,.

The evening with Mr. Silva, from 6 to 9 p.m., unfolds at the University of Central Oklahoma Boathouse on the Oklahoma River (732 Riversport Drive, Oklahoma City, 73129). Patron tickets at $218 include dinner, priority seating, and a personalized hardcover edition of the new Silva book. Individual tickets, including dinner, are $154.

A program ticket, attendance at the author interview and the desert reception will be $54.

For information, and to purchase tickets, click here.