OKC Town Hall announces its 2019-20 Speaker Series

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Newspaper

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – OKC Town Hall has announced its 87th season of their speaker series. The season will include four authors, a foreign policy expert, and a political cartoonist.

“Town Hall has enriched the intellectual and cultural experience of Oklahoma City now for 87 years as our city’s largest and oldest speaker’s forum,” said president Bill Price.

The series starts on September 19 with renowned economist Art Laffer. His latest book is “Return to Prosperity.” Laffer has been called “The Father of Supply-Side Economics.”

Chairman of Laffer Associates, Art is a founding member of the Congressional Policy Advisory Board, which assisted in forming legislation for the 105th, 106th and 107th Congress. Laffer served as a member of President Reagan’s Economic Policy Advisory Board for both of his two terms.

On October 17, the series will feature China foreign policy expert Michael Pillsbury. A Defense Department consultant and advisor to six presidents, his latest book is “China: The Hundred-Year Marathon.”

Pillsbury served as President George H. W. Bush’s Special Assistant for Asian Affairs in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, reporting to Andrew W. Marshall, Director of Net Assessment. Michael Pillsbury is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Former Oklahoma Congressman and current NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will speak on November 21 about the United States space program.

In the U.S. Navy, Bridenstine began flying a E-2C Hawkeye off the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. He flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan and received most of his 1,900 flight hours and 333 carrier-arrested landings. He later moved to the F-18 Hornet and flew at the Naval Strike and Air Warfare Center, the parent command to TOPGUN. After leaving active duty to the U.S. Navy Reserve, Bridenstine returned to Tulsa to be the Executive Director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium.

The first speaker of 2020 will be New York Times best-selling author of “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” David Grann. His presentation will take place on February 20.

Documenting one of the most sinister crimes and racial injustices in American history, Killers of the Flower Moon, is the winner of numerous accolades. The book was a finalist for the National Book Award and a winner of the Edgar Allen Poe Award for best true crime book, a Spur Award for best work of historical nonfiction, and an Indies Choice Award for best adult nonfiction book of the year. The book is being adapted into a major motion picture, with Martin Scorsese directing and starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

On March 19, Sam Anderson will share the story of Oklahoma City’s recent rise to the big leagues in his book, “Boom Town.”

Anderson is a staff writer and former book critic for The New York Times Magazine. A regular contributor to Slate, Anderson’s journalism and essays have won numerous awards, including the National Magazine Award for Essays and Criticism.

The season wraps up with humor on April 16 with Pittsburg Post-Gazette political cartoonist and comedian Steve Kelley.

For over three decades, Kelley has delighted readers by entertaining his fans with cartoons featuring political office-holders His cartoons have appeared in Time, Newsweek, US News & World Report, Forbes, Playboy, The Chicago Tribune, USA Today, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post among others.

“Our goal for this season is to satisfy a quest for knowledge at the highest levels of economics, international affairs, space exploration, history, literature and humor that will inform, inspire, entertain and challenge you,” said Price.

Each of the lectures in the 2019-2020 series will take place at the Church of the Servant, 14343 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Oklahoma City. The lectures will start at 11:00am. Luncheons with the Speaker will be held at noon.

Season tickets for the lecture series are $90 each. Season luncheon tickets are $120. For more ticket information, visit okctownhall.com or call 405-202-4262.