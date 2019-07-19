The City Sentinel

LOFT oversight committee to hold first meeting July 30

Darla Shelden Story by on July 19, 2019 . Click on author name to view all articles by this author. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, has named five members of the Senate to srve on the bipartisan oversight committee for the new Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT).

Oklahoma Senate President Pro Temp Great Treat, R-Oklahoma City, developed the LOFT (Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency) concept, and named Senate members of an legislative oversight panel. The oversight group’s first meeting will be July 30. File photo

Staff Report

 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) oversight committee will meet for the first time in late July at the Oklahoma Capitol.

LOFT is legislative office created this year in a bill by House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat. LOFT will provide the public and policymakers with independent, objective research and data on state spending and program evaluation and performance.

The Speaker and President Pro Tempore appointed a bipartisan group of legislators to serve on the committee that will oversee and guide the work of LOFT.

The oversight committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, in Room 419-C at the Oklahoma Capitol.

“LOFT will be a game-changer because it will enhance and expand transparency and accountability in state spending by providing independent, objective data on state spending and program performance,” said Senate Pro Temp Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “I’m confident the oversight committee will do a great job guiding LOFT. I’m excited to see the progress made in the coming weeks as LOFT begins to take shape.”

CapitolBeatOK, an online news service, designated Treat’s establishment of the LOFT concept as one of the top 15 stories in Oklahoma state government for the year 2018.

Patrick B. McGuigan, editor of CapitolBeatOK and publisher of The City Sentinel newspaper, wrote at the time Treat’s move “gives hopes for substantive, recurring and methodical investigations (examinations might be a less confrontational word) of government agencies.”

“I am excited for the LOFT Committee to meet and begin the process of getting implemented,” said Speaker McCall, R-Atoka. “LOFT is a much-needed resource for the Legislature that, frankly, should have been created long ago. We have members that are ready to roll their sleeves up and solve problems, but it is difficult to do without timely and accurate information about agency spending and programs. LOFT will provide the House and Senate the information and analysis we need to make good, informed decisions on behalf of Oklahoma’s citizens.”

Treat appointed Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah and Senate Appropriations Committee chair, to serve as the co-chair of the oversight committee, while McCall named Representative Kevin Wallace to serve the House as co-chair of the panel.

“LOFT is a tremendous concept that will serve the Legislature and the public by increasing transparency and accountability in the expenditure of our tax dollars. We’ve already been at work behind the scenes and I’m looking forward to our first oversight committee meeting. We’re going to hit the ground running and set LOFT up for great success moving forward,” Thompson said.

“It is the Legislature’s job to ensure agencies are spending taxpayer dollars wisely and without waste, and LOFT will help us do that more effectively,” said House Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston. “LOFT will ensure that lawmakers from both chambers are working off the same information, and it will get that information to us prior to agency budget requests so we are making decisions based off of what we know rather than just trusting what agency leaders tell us. I believe LOFT will drastically improve our budgeting process and help us work more efficiently for our citizens.”

The LOFT Oversight Committee members are :

  • Kevin Wallace, co-chair
  • Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow
  • Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City
  • Mike Osburn, R-Edmond
  • Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa
  • Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City
  • Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa
  • Senator Roger Thompson, co-chair
  • Senator Kim David, R-Porter
  • Senator Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee
  • Senator Frank Simpson, R-Springer
  • Senator Chuck Hall, R-Guthrie
  • Senator Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City
  • Senator Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City
    State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, is co-chairman of the LOFT oversight committee, which has scheduled its first meeting for July 30.


    State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, is co-chairman of the LOFT oversight committee, which has scheduled its first meeting for July 30.

    State Rep. Cyndi Munson. Photo provided.

    State Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, is serving on the LOFT oversight panel.

    State Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, is serving on the LOFT oversight panel. Legislative Photo.

    State Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, is serving on the LOFT oversight panel. Legislative Photo.

    State Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, is a member of the LOFT oversight panel, which begins its work on July 30.

    State Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, is a member of the LOFT oversight panel, which begins its work on July 30.

 

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Click For Western Concepts
Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes