Kings of Leon to perform for Scissortail Park’s grand opening on Sept. 27

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – A free Kings of Leon concert will be the highlight of three days of celebrations for the grand opening of MAPS 3’s Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City.

Formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1999. The Kings of Leon is an American rock band is composed of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill with their cousin Matthew Followill.

“We are so excited to come back to Oklahoma, which is our home state, and be part of something so transformational,” said Kings of Leon. “Playing the opening of Scissortail Park is an honor. The park is going to be an important part of Oklahoma City for generations, so we’re going to put on a show to remember.”

The free show from the Grammy Award-winning rock band is the evening of Friday, Sept. 27, on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn. More free family-friendly events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29. Find more information as the grand opening approaches at scissortailpark.org.

“The opening of Scissortail Park is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for this city,” said Mayor David Holt. “I invite the people of Oklahoma City to come to Scissortail Park the last weekend in September for the free kick off concert from Kings of Leon, as well as three days of music, food trucks, and family activities. Our park is for everyone, and you are going to love it.”

Scissortail Park will be 70 acre urban park from the core of downtown Oklahoma City to the shore of the Oklahoma River. The 40-acre Upper Park is nearing completion and extends from Oklahoma City Boulevard to the Skydance Bridge. The bridge will connect the north section of the park to the south section.

The Upper Park will include the oval-shaped grand lawn, a covered stage, 3 ½-acre lake, boathouse, picnic spaces, covered event pavilions, a playground, a tree-lined promenade and a café.

The 30-acre Lower Park, which will stretch to the north shore of the Oklahoma River. is scheduled to open in 2021.

The Skydance Bridge will be closed temporarily beginning July 18 and re-open to coincide with the grand opening of MAPS 3 Scissortail Park in September. Facebook photo

Scissortail Park is one of the debt-free MAPS 3 projects funded by the temporary penny sales tax that expired Dec. 31, 2017.

MAPS 3 is an $805 million capital improvement program to improve the quality of life in Oklahoma City. It’s funded by a 1-cent sales tax initiative that began in April 2010 and ended in December 2017.

MAPS 3 funds eight projects: Downtown Convention Center, Downtown Public Park, Modern Streetcar/Transit, Oklahoma River Improvements, Oklahoma State Fairgrounds Improvements, Senior Health and Wellness Centers, Trails and Sidewalks.

The Chickasaw Nation is a presenting sponsor for the Scissortail grand opening. For more information, visit okc.gov/government/maps-3.