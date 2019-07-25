Public meeting to discuss shooting of Edmond teen Isaiah Lewis to be held on July 29

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – A public meeting will be held on Monday, July 29 at 6:30p.m. to discuss “Isaiah Lewis: Where Do We Go from Here,” at Edmond Trinity Christian Church, 1400 NW 178th Street, in Edmond.

Lewis, an African American, 17 year old high school student was shot by police on April 29. Lewis was unarmed.

Speakers for the event will include Rev. T Sheri Amore Dickerson, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Oklahoma City; Sara Bana, co-founder of the Ending Violence Everywhere Coalition, and Nathan Yemane, Licensed Therapist Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) of Bethany. The event will be moderated by activist Cece Jones-Davis, founder of Sing For Change, Inc.

According to Jones-Davis the event will provide a forum for a conversation about the what we know of the circumstances of the police shooting of Isaiah Lewis. “Sheri will discuss the current state of police shootings across the country, Sara will talk about criminal justice in Oklahoma and Nathan will cover race and trauma,” she said.

Erika Stanish of Fox 25 News reported that on Monday, April 29, Edmond police were responding to a 911 domestic assault call when they said they saw Lewis, a 17 year-old senior in high school, running away with no clothes on. The officers stated that they saw Lewis break into a home in the 500 block of Gray Fox. After a physical confrontation with Lewis, the officers deployed a taser, which reportedly had no effect. That’s when Lewis was shot, Stanish wrote.

The two officers involved in the shooting were not wearing body cameras. They are now on administrative assignment, a spokesperson for the Police Department, told BuzzFeed News.

On Wednesday, May 1, the Lewis family held a press conference demanding answers for the shooting of their son, who would have graduated high school on May 18.

“He doesn’t get to graduate May 18th like he could have,” Vicki Lewis, Isaiah’s mother said. “He didn’t go to the prom. He was not armed. He didn’t deserve to die the way that he did. He didn’t deserve to die, period,” she added.

On June 28, KFOR reported that the Chief Medical Examiner’s toxicology report for Lewis revealed that THC and allergy medicine were found in Lewis’ system.

In response, Andrew M. Stroth, a civil rights lawyer from Chicago who represents Lewis’ family stated, “The autopsy report supports our theory that Isaiah Lewis, an unarmed and naked black teenage boy was unjustifiably shot and killed by Edmond police officers. He did not have any significant substances in his system. We believe that the Mayor, City Manager, Chief of Police and the two officers should be held accountable for the tragic death of Isaiah.”

On June 30, Josh Wallace of The Oklahoman, wrote that the autopsy report for Lewis, released by Stroth, revealed that the teenager suffered gunshot wounds to his face, thighs and groin following the reported struggle with officers.

An editorial by Tres Savage, editor in chief for NonDoc online news source, stated that this shooting once again calls for the commitment of the City of Edmond – and cities across the nation – to provide body cameras for all of its police officers.

For more information about this event, contact Cece Jones-Davis at 703-531-7764.