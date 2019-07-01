Celebrate your independence at Paseo’s First Friday (July 5)

Staff Report

As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to grow with restaurants, galleries and retail. The community is invited to the First Friday Gallery Walk every month, rain or shine. Galleries and shops stay open late, and the evening marks the opening of new exhibitions each month. This month’s walk is Friday, July 5, 6-9 p.m.

The Paseo Art Space presents the Paseo Arts Association’s Fifth Annual Print on Paseo.

Through this juried exhibition, the PAA strives to represent and spotlight the depth and diversity of Oklahoma printmakers, while offering the public an opportunity to learn about the different methods of printmaking.

Juror Alexa Goetzinger, of ARTSPACE at Untitled, will present awards during the First Friday Gallery Walk at 7 p.m.

“Every year, we are overwhelmed by the quality and the variety of work submitted to the Print on Paseo, and this year was no different,” said PAA Program Manager Paige Powell. “By partnering with Alexa and ARTSPACE, we were able to reach and will now feature even more Oklahoma printmakers.” The Print on Paseo will be on display in the Paseo Art Space at 3022 Paseo July 5-27.

Enjoy a live music performance by Skyy Webster, a musician with a classic sound with a modern feel, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the red “Flamenco” sculpture at the center of the district. Webster began his musical journey in southern California where he was born and raised. There, he developed his love for writing poetry and creating songs. He loves to be on stage and allow the audience to see his heart every single time.

In between perusing the galleries and shops, grab a burger or loaded fries from Flavor Train food truck. Their menu items pair nicely with libations from the The Big Friendly Craft Beer Bus, exclusively pouring COOP Ale Works or cool things down with Zebra’s Snow’s many flavors of shaved ice. Stop by Grow Flower Truck to create your own summer bouquet; 10 percent of their proceeds on July 5 will go to Rainbow Fleet.

Named by Forbes as one of America’s most transformed neighborhoods, the Paseo is a vibrant, self-sustaining arts district, which was the first of its kind in Oklahoma City. As the catalyst for this neighborhood’s revitalization, the Paseo Arts Association established the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk, where galleries offer special exhibitions, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment to the public. First Fridays are one of several ways the Paseo helps to bring the arts closer to the lives of its community members.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.