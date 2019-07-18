Brent Bryant named Finance Director for Oklahoma City government

Staff Report

Oklahoma City Manager Craig Freeman recently announced selection of Brent Bryant as the new Finance Director. His official starting date was Friday, Friday 12.

Bryant will oversee the Finance Department and report to Kenton Tsoodle, one of Oklahoma City’s three Assistant City Managers.

“We once again had a strong group of highly qualified applicants from within and outside our organization,” said Freeman. “I’ve worked closely with Brent for most of my career in Oklahoma City, and he’s a perfect fit for his new role. I’m looking forward to seeing the results of his leadership.”

Bryant succeeds Tsoodle and Freeman. Freeman was the Finance Director when the City Council hired him as City Manager last year. Freeman chose Tsoodle as interim Finance Director, a role Tsoodle continued to serve since being named an Assistant City Manager.

“I am humbled by this appointment,” said Bryant. “This job is a dream come true for me, and I plan to continue the great tradition of prudent, conservative financial management.” He will oversee 88 employees across the Finance Department’s five divisions. His duties will include overseeing the coordination of the City’s

$1.55 billion annual budget.

Bryant, 51, has been the City’s Economic Development Program Manager since 2007. He has managed 16 of the City’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) districts with a $958 million budget. Bryant negotiated more than 40 development agreements leading to more than $2 billion in new public investment. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Oklahoma State University in 1991 and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Oklahoma in 2002.

Bryant has been married for 28 years to his wife, Lori, a Mustang Public Schools pre-kindergarten teacher. They have two children: Courtney, 23, and Cooper, 18.

