At Paseo: “Visions” – Vicki McGuire is featured artist at Contemporary Art Gallery beginning July 5

OKLAHOMA CITY – Norman artist Vikki McGuire brings her “Visions” to Contemporary Art Gallery, 2928 Paseo, which will showcase her colorful abstract acrylics throughout July in the historic Paseo neighborhood/arts district of Oklahoma City.

While McGuire sometimes paints in a representational style, she finds that painting abstracts gives her the most freedom as an artist. She uses brushes, palette knives, stencils and stamps to build up lots of color and texture.

“Color inspires and rejuvenates me, and the bright colors of acrylic give me plenty of room to experiment and expand in that endeavor,” McGuire says.

“I paint in a style that I classify as bold, bright and tight.”