At Paseo: “Visions” – Vicki McGuire is featured artist at Contemporary Art Gallery beginning July 5
Story by Darla Shelden on July 3, 2019
Staff Report
OKLAHOMA CITY – Norman artist Vikki McGuire brings her “Visions” to Contemporary Art Gallery, 2928 Paseo, which will showcase her colorful abstract acrylics throughout July in the historic Paseo neighborhood/arts district of Oklahoma City.
While McGuire sometimes paints in a representational style, she finds that painting abstracts gives her the most freedom as an artist. She uses brushes, palette knives, stencils and stamps to build up lots of color and texture.
“Color inspires and rejuvenates me, and the bright colors of acrylic give me plenty of room to experiment and expand in that endeavor,” McGuire says.
“I paint in a style that I classify as bold, bright and tight.”
The public is invited to the opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. July 5, during the Paseo’s First Friday gallery walk. Visitors to Contemporary Art Gallery can meet the artist, view her artwork, and enjoy refreshments and live music. The show will hang through July 28. Regular hours for the gallery are from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
In other gallery news, Contemporary Art Gallery is delighted to welcome two new member artists:
Rory Morgan and Marylee Wright. Their works will hang in July. So be sure to stop in and check them out at 2928 Paseo.
For more information, call (405) 601-7474 or check out the gallery’s facebook page, @ContemporaryArtGalleryonPaseo.