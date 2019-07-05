Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to raise cash rates

Staff Report

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) will implement the third and final toll increase for the Driving Forward initiative on July 15. However, the planned increase only affects cash customers. Pikepass account holders rates will remain the same.

The 2.5 percent increase will take effect on July 15. These toll increases were related to the Driving Forward Program, announced by former Governor Mary Fallin in October of 2015. The first toll increase occurred March 1, 2017 for 12 percent, followed by a 2.5 percent increase on January 3, 2018.

According to a press release from OTA, “the toll increase is helping fund major expansion projects throughout the State. Those include a 22-mile expansion of the Turner Turnpike between Bristow and Tulsa. A new 21-mile corridor from the Turner Turnpike near Luther to I-40 and a 7.5-mile extension of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City.”

“For nearly 78 percent of our customers, this toll increase will have no effect on them,” said Tim Gatz, OTA Executive Director. “This toll increase really makes it attractive for those paying cash to think about opening a Pikepass account and receive discounted travel.”

Pikepass customers make up 78 percent of all travelers on the turnpike system. In addition to cheaper rates, Pikepass customers also receive additional discounts for multiple trips and Pikepass customers can use their tag for tolls in Kansas and Texas.

For more information about this and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, please visit www.PIKEPASS.com.

About Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority was established in 1947 to construct, operate and maintain Oklahoma turnpikes. Today, Oklahoma turnpikes are the safest and quickest ways to travel across the state. Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is managing multiple renovations throughout the state to maintain and operate the turnpike system to the highest standard. To learn more about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and recent projects, visit, www.pikepass.com.

