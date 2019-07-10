10th Annual Fiestas Patrias OKC scheduled for Sept 15 at Wiley Post Park

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

For the 10th consecutive year, the Fiestas Patrias OKC 2019 Festival will celebrate Mexican Independence Day on Sunday, September 15 from 1 – 10 p.m. at Wiley Post Park, 2021 S. Robinson Avenue, in Oklahoma City. The free event is open to the public.

This event will feature internationally known recording artists and a special ceremony called “El Grito de Independencia” with the participation of Mexico’s Consul General, Mr. Rodolfo Quilantán-Arenas.

Fiestas Patrias Festival 2019 is sponsored by a joint partnership of Scissortail Community Development Corporation and the City of Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation Department.

According to organizers, as one of the largest Hispanic festivals of the year, Fiestas Patrias is expected to draw over 20,000 people to the free family oriented outdoor music and food festival celebrating Mexico’s heritage and culture.

“Continuing our vision of cultural development both as an economic development tool and to strengthen the connection within families, it is with great pleasure that Scissortail Community Development Corp. presents one of the biggest events in the Hispanic community of Oklahoma: Fiestas Patrias OKC 2019,” said Robert Ruiz, President at Scissortail Community Development Corporation.

“Fiestas Patrias is the perfect example of what a community can build when partners come together with common purpose and clear vision,” Ruiz added. “Proceeds of the festival will benefit the Academia OKC program to help in sustaining and growing culturally relevant art in several schools throughout the metro.”

The festival will feature Internationally known Mexican Regional artists and live entertainment, including traditional folklore performances from different regions of Mexico. There will be horse culture, wrestling, a business expo and fun activities for the kids.

According to the 2010 US Census Bureau, 55 million people or 17 percent of the American population are of Hispanic or Latino origin. In addition, 80 percent of Hispanics in Oklahoma identify with Mexican Ancestry. “Come join in the opportunity for all Oklahomans to celebrate the richness of Mexican culture and heritage with food and drinks, business expo, activities for the kids, and many other attractions,” Ruiz added.

A non-profit, Scissortail CDC helps low income Oklahomans by focusing on education, job creation, housing and healthcare. It helps the underserved to be prepared to hold jobs that allow families to gain economic power and independence. Organizational programs include ChoiceMatters, Aspiring Americans, Academia OKC and Vet SelfCare.

For more information call 405-360-1200 or visit the Fiestas Patrias Facebook event page.