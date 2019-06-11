Ward 7 Council Member Nikki Nice to host forums on June 13, June 25

Staff Report

Oklahoma City, OK – Ward 7 Oklahoma City Council Member Nikki Nice will host two community forums this month: A panel discussion with black elected officials on Thursday, June 13, and a conversation with Mayor David Holt on Tuesday, June 25.

In comments sent to CapitolBeatOK, Councilwoman Nice said: ““It’s going to be a big summer in Oklahoma City getting down to business on planning for the next MAPs program, the continued development projects on the northeast side and keeping our momentum going to make life better for our residents,” said Councilwoman Nice. “I’d like to invite all Ward 7 residents to these forums. Hear from your elected officials about what’s happening and where we’re going.”

‘OKC Black Elected Officials, A Call to Action’

The “OKC Black Elected Officials, A Call to Action” panel will highlight issues of importance to Oklahoma City’s black community.

The guest list isn’t finalized, but attendees can expect black elected officials from the local and state level.

Topics of discussion will include healthcare, education, criminal justice, the economy, homeownership, veterans, homelessness, jobs, agriculture and more.

The panel is set for 6 p.m. June 13 in the business conference center of the Metro Technology Center’s Springlake campus, 1900 Springlake Drive.

Mayor Holt discussion

Councilwoman Nice will host the discussion with Mayor Holt to discuss a wide range of issues of interest in Ward 7, especially services provided by the city of Oklahoma City government.

The setting will be simple: Just two chairs, two microphones and a casual conversation between the Mayor and Ward 7’s representative on the Council.

Councilwoman Nice and Mayor Holt welcome everyone to attend the discussion at 6 p.m. June 25 at The Auditorium at The Douglass, 600 N. High Avenue.

Readers may call (405) 297-2569 with questions or to request details.