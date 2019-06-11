TONIGHT! “Beloved of God’ — Mozart’s music a highlight of Brightmusic Concert No. 4

Patrick B. McGuigan, Publisher and Editor

All good things eventualy come to an end, and thus the Brightmusic Summer Festival concludes TONIGHT — Tuesday, June 11 — at 7:30 p.m. with Concert No. 4 – Quartets.

The finale commences with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Quartet in F Major for Oboe, Violin, Viola & Cello, K.370.

About Lisa Harvey-Reed

A familiar talent for Brightmusic fans is Lisa Harvey-Reed, who plays the Oboe. Tonight is her first appearance at this year’s summer festival.

As sketched in her biography at Brightmusic’s website, Harvey-Reed is both principal oboist for both the Oklahoma City Philharmonic and the Lawton Philharmonic.

An instructor at Oklahoma City University, she also has a private oboe studio. In addition to Brightmusic and other affiliations, she has worked with the symphonies in Tulsa and Enid, and with other musical ensembles across the United States, including in her native Minnesota.

Harvey-Reed lives in Norman with her husband and two daughters.

Also performing at tonight’s concert are Gregory Lee, violin; Mark Neumann, viola; Zach Reaves, cello; Chad Burrow, clarinet; and Amy I-Lin Cheng, piano. Their biographies were shared in previous stories about the Brightmusic Festival.

Mozart’s eternal legacy

More on Mozart, from this writer’s previous report on the Brighmusic Summer Festival:

Mozart’s middle name, “Amadeus” means “beloved of God,” and that has always seemed apt to this writer. Despite his tragically short life (from January 27, 1756 to December 5, 1791) Mozart had the spark of genius from childhood on.

As reflected for The City Sentinel in a review earlier in this 2018-19 season, “What provokes wonder, time and again, is the reality that Mozart delivered unparalleled excellence over and over in varied works.” It is with gratitude and eagerness the lover of Music awaits Brightmusic’s newest presentation of Mozart.

Second on the Tuesday program will be Astor Piazzolla, “Libertango and Oblivion for Clarinet, Violin, Cello & Piano.” Piazzolla (March 11, 1921 – July 4, 1992) is designated by some as the greatest composer of tango music in modern times. Indeed, the Argentinian composer’s body of work is designated “nuevo tango” for its unique formulas, incorporating American jazz and other styles.

A modern composer, John Mackey (born October 1, 1973) will be featured when the musicians perform “Breakdown Tango for Clarinet, Violin, Cello & Piano.”

The Brightmusic Summer Festival will conclude with Antonín Dvořák, Piano Quartet No. 2 for Piano & Strings in E-flat Major, Op. 87. Dvořák was among the living from September 8, 1841 – May 1, 1904. He was a Czech composer whose earliest works were unveiled in Prague. As his work garnered acclaim and appreciation of his versatility grew, Dvořák traveled the world, often conducting presentations of his own work. He lived for some time in the United States before returning to his native Bohemian soil late in life.

Tickets and other Information

Tickets for the closing concert are $20 at the door.

Children, students and active-duty military personnel are admitted free with ID. Free parking is available south of the cathedral. For ticket details information, including online purchases, visit brightmusic.org/passes. This link will also guide you toward giving opportunities to support the 2019 Summer Festival and future Brightmusic programs.

For more information, visit brightmusic.org.

To make a contribution by check supporting the world’s best music, send to: Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma, P. O. Box 20254, Oklahoma City, OK 73156.

Note: Patrick B. McGuigan, publisher and editor of The City Sentinel newspaper, joined the Brightmusic Board of Directors last month.