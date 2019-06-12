Robot House hires UCO graduate Marissa Thelen

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Robot House, a strategic brand development agency in Oklahoma City, has hired Marissa Thelen as a full-time graphic designer. Thelen is a 2019 graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond where she earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design with a minor in illustration.

Founded in 2003, Robot House is a creative graphic design advertising agency specializing in strategic brand development. The agency is located inside the Transmission Shared Space at 24 W. Park Place, Suite B, in Oklahoma City’s historic Automobile Alley district.

According to a press release, in Thelen’s new role, she will collaborate with clients and the Robot House team to develop impactful websites and a wide variety of creative brand assets. Her responsibilities also include market research and general office management, the release stated.

Thelen gained experience as a graphic design intern with Robot House before joining the team full-time. Previous experience also includes internships with Heartland Payment Systems and Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores.

This year, Thelen has already earned two national American Advertising Awards (ADDYs) while attending UCO, as well as 10 local and six district ADDYs. The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting over 40,000 entries every year.

She also received four prestigious Flux awards. Flux is a nationwide student design competition presented annually by AIGA Blue Ridge.

“Marissa is an amazingly talented and hard-working designer; we’re excited for the opportunity to add her to the team,” Robot House Founder Brian Winkeler said. “The obvious dedication she’s shown to improving her craft, her fresh perspective, and her passion for learning new things have already made her a valuable part of what we’re doing here.”

With over 25 years of experience in the advertising and marketing communications industry, Winkeler is the recipient of over 100 bronze, silver, and gold local and district American Advertising Awards. He is also an accomplished comic book and animation writer.

Robot House won a national ADDY this year for its “Ready Player March” poster series, designed for the iconic Tower Theatre located in Oklahoma City’s Uptown 23rd district.

The national ADDY awards results, presented on June 6 in Hollywood, Florida, can be found here: ADMERICA 2019.

To learn more about Marissa Thelen and Robot House, visit robot.house.com.