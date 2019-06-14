Remington Park to host 2nd annual Oklahoma BBQ Championship

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 2nd Annual Oklahoma BBQ Championship “Festival of the Pig” will take place Friday through Sunday, June 21-23 at Remington Park in Oklahoma City. The event will feature local and regional barbecue teams competing for over $10,000 in prize money.

The festival, benefiting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, will also feature craft beer, a classic car show and live entertainment. The Oklahoma City competition is officially sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS).

The winner of the BBQ Championship will advance to the American Royal, the World Series of Barbecue in Kansas City. In addition, the Oklahoma BBQ Champion will be eligible to receive an invitation to the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, Tenn.

“Our theme of the Oklahoma BBQ Championship this year is “Festival of the Pig” in recognition of the thriving pork industry in Oklahoma,” said event chairman Mike McAuliffe. “In addition, it is the year of the pig and it is the 25th anniversary of an event once put on by a group of volunteers called ‘Festival of the Pig’ which also benefited the Regional Food Bank.”

The Oklahoma BBQ Championship has secured the services of Arlie Bragg to coordinate the competition. Bragg is considered one of the premier experts in the competitive barbecue world. Oklahoma City’s event will be one of about 12 competitions that Bragg will oversee this year.

Barbecue teams can register online for the Oklahoma BBQ Championship by visiting okbbqchamp.com.

Advance admission tickets for Saturday and Sunday are also available online for $8. Tickets the day of the event will be $10. A limited number of tickets are available online for the VIP Kickoff Party on Friday evening. Kickoff tickets are $60 and include BBQ, craft beer and the Stars band.

The festival will contribute $5 from each ticket sold throughout the weekend to support the Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids program.

Last school year, the following programs provided more than 2.3 million meals for chronically hungry children. The Backpack Program provides elementary school children identified as food insecure with kid-friendly, nutritious food over weekends and holiday breaks.

The School Pantry Program helps provide after school and weekend meals to chronically hungry middle and high school students.

Kids Cafés bring meals and snacks to children participating in afterschool programs.

The Summer Feeding Program provides children up to the age of 18 with nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session.

Major sponsors include presenting sponsor Remington Park, NEWS 9, Prairie Fresh Pork by Seaboard Foods, Anheuser-Busch, OG&E, Gardner Tanenbaum Holdings, Warren Cat, State Farm, Waterford Renaissance Hotel, Midlands Management, Ben. E. Keith and Culinary Kitchen.

To become a sponsor of the Oklahoma BBQ Championship, contact Mike McAuliffe at 405-630-7668.

The Remington Park Festival of the Pig 2019 schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, June 21



The Festival of the Pig VIP Kickoff Celebration will feature “The Stars Band” from 7 – 10 p.m. Tickets are available at okbbqchamp.com.

Saturday, June 22



Festival of the Pig will include BBQ, Craft Beer, Classic Cars & Entertainment from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Purchase tickets at okbbqchamp.com.

The Hogs, Cars & BBQ event will feature a Classic Car, Truck & Motorcycle show. Check in begins at 8 a.m., show at 10 a.m., with judging at 10:30 a.m. Awards will be given at 2 p.m. Register at okbbqchamp.com.

Live music on the main stage will include Olivia Kay at 12 noon, the Burton Band at 1 p.m., Edgar Cruz at 2:30 p.m., Born in November will perform at 4 p.m., the Shane Henry Trio at 5:30 p.m. and the Mel Bolton & The Tough Enough Band will be on stage at 7 p.m.

The BBQ Team Cooks Meeting will take place at the Judges Chalet at 5:30 p.m. and the Cooking Competition begins at 6 p.m.



Sunday, June 23

The Festival of the Pig featuring BBQ, Craft Beer & Entertainment will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets at okbbqchamp.com.

The Judges Chalet will be the site of the BBQ Judges Registration & Meeting at 10 a.m. and the BBQ Team Judging will include the following competitions: 12 noon – Chicken, 12:30 p.m. – Ribs, 1 p.m. – Pork, and 1:30 p.m. – Brisket.

The Oklahoma KaraOkie Championship Finals will take place from 1 – 3 p.m., on the Main Stage with host DJ “Ryno” Waldrup.

For the grand finale, the “Festival of the Pig” awards ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on the Main Stage. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit okbbqchamp.com.