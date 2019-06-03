OSU Extension offers “Kids in the Kitchen” cooking workshop

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Kids ages 9 to 12 are invited to attend a two-day cooking school where they will learn the basics of food preparation along with a working knowledge of what it means to eat nutritiously.

The “Kids in the Kitchen” cooking school is scheduled for June 6 and 7 and will be held at the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Extension Conference Center, located at 2500 NE 63rd Street, in Oklahoma City. The event will start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. both days.

Participants will learn basic cooking and food safety by working in small groups to prepare a variety of dishes that will be served for lunch.

Pre-registration fee of $25 is required for the workshop no later than June 3 and space is limited. In order to be considered enrolled, participants must send payment to Oklahoma County OSU Extension Service, 2500 N.E. 63rd St., OKC, OK 73111.

“It’s important that kids know not only how to prepare their food but also how to make smart healthy choices,” commented Taylor Conner, Oklahoma County OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Educator and Registered Dietitian. “Along with taking responsibility for their own diets and nutrition, cooking is a life skill that teaches math and reading skills and boosts confidence.”

On Tuesday, July 2, the OSU Extension Center will present a guided tour to pick peaches at Wind Drift Orchards in Harrah, OK. Kids will return to the OSU Extension Center for a jelly making workshop using electric water bath canners. Each participant will take home a jar of peach jelly and recipes. Class size is limited. The cost per student is $30.

Registration is not complete until payment is received. For registration call 405-713-1125 or visit the OSU Extension Office at 2500 NE 63rd St., in Oklahoma City. Teens 15-18 are welcome and must provide their own transportation and wear closed toed shoes.

The day will begin with an 8:30 a.m. check in at the OSU Extension Office. Vans will leave at 9 a.m. A tour of the Wind Drift Orchards will take place at 9:30 a.m. A lunch break will be held at the OSU Extension Center at 11:15 a.m. Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch. From 11:45 to 3 p.m. kids will participate in the Jelly Making Workshop.

For more information about this and other youth summer workshops, visit the website or call 405-713-1125.