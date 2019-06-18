Oklahoma Conference of Churches opposes placement of immigrant children at Fort Sill



June 18, 2019 To The Editor: The way in which we treat refugees, immigrants, and visitors is a matter of faith. Care of “the stranger” and the ministry of hospitality are central to the activity of the people of God. Immigration laws and policies must uphold the human dignity of every person, as every person embodies value and worth in the eyes of God. We strongly oppose the separation of immigrant children from their families and loved ones, and further oppose the placement of these children at Ft. Sill Army Post in Lawton, OK. We are alarmed at the notion that the separation of children is so prominent additional housing is necessary at a U.S. military installation. As faith leaders in Oklahoma, we stand opposed to this practice and call upon our government officials to correct course immediately, and stop separating vulnerable families. Additionally, we are keenly aware of the history of internment at Ft. Sill Army Post. Beginning with the Apache people and including Japanese Americans during World War II. We cannot stand silent as this history is repeated with innocent children who will, no doubt, incur trauma and life-altering consequences at this harmful experience. We call on the members of our constituent churches to reach out to their elected officials to express opposition to such a decision and to pray for the government of this nation; to reflect on biblical texts dealing with immigrants and refugees (e.g., Leviticus 19:33-34; Deuteronomy 24:17-21; Isaiah 1:17; Matthew 25:34-40; Ephesians 2:11-13; and Hebrews 13:2); and to do all they can in their own local communities to build bridges of love and understanding between diverse religious and cultural groups within our society. We especially call on everyone to stand against all acts of hatred, violence, and discrimination and to stand withthose who are discriminated against. Sincerely, The Rev. Shannon M. Fleck Executive Director Oklahoma Conference of Churches