Oklahoma Conference of Churches opposes placement of immigrant children at Fort Sill

June 18,  2019

To The Editor:

 

The way in which we treat refugees, immigrants, and visitors is a matter of faith. Care of “the stranger” and the ministry of hospitality are central to the activity of the people of God. Immigration laws and policies must uphold the human dignity of every person, as every person embodies value and worth in the eyes of God. We strongly oppose the separation of immigrant children from their families and loved ones, and further oppose the placement of these children at Ft. Sill Army Post in Lawton, OK.

We are alarmed at the notion that the separation of children is so prominent additional housing is necessary at a U.S. military installation. As faith leaders in Oklahoma, we stand opposed to this practice and call upon our government officials to correct course immediately, and stop separating vulnerable families.

Additionally, we are keenly aware of the history of internment at Ft. Sill Army Post. Beginning with the Apache people and including Japanese Americans during World War II. We cannot stand silent as this history is repeated with innocent children who will, no doubt, incur trauma and life-altering consequences at this harmful experience.

We call on the members of our constituent churches to reach out to their elected officials to express opposition to such a decision and to pray for the government of this nation; to reflect on biblical texts dealing with immigrants and refugees (e.g., Leviticus 19:33-34; Deuteronomy 24:17-21; Isaiah 1:17; Matthew 25:34-40; Ephesians 2:11-13; and Hebrews 13:2); and to do all they can in their own local communities to build bridges of love and understanding between diverse religious and cultural groups within our society. We especially call on everyone to stand against all acts of hatred, violence, and discrimination and to stand withthose who are discriminated against.

Sincerely,

The Rev. Shannon M. Fleck

Executive Director

Oklahoma Conference of Churches

 

Oklahoma Conference of Churches executive director Rev. Shannon Fleck. Photo provided.

The Rev. Dale Assink

Regional Minister, Synod of the Heartland Reformed Church in America

 

The Rev. Dr. Bobby Best

Bishop, Ninth Episcopal District Christian Methodist Episcopal Church

 

The Rev. Tim Blodgett

*General Presbyter

Eastern Oklahoma Presbytery Presbyterian Church, USA

 

The Rev. Dr. B. Gordon Edwards

*Executive Presbyter Cimarron Presbytery Presbyterian Church, USA 

 

Dr. Edith Guffey

Conference Minister Kansas-Oklahoma Conference United Church of Christ

 

Bishop Mildred B. Hines

Bishop, Southwestern Delta Episcopal District, African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church

 

The Rev. Pamela Holt

Regional Minister, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Oklahoma

 

The Most Rev. David Konderla

Bishop, Roman Catholic Diocese of Tulsa

 

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Edward J. Konieczny

Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma

 

The Rev. Heidi Regier Kreider

Conference Minister, Western District Conference

Mennonite Church USA 
The Rev. Tracy Evans

*Stated Clerk

Indian Nations Presbytery Presbyterian Church, USA

 

Rex Friend

Religious Society of Friends

 

The Rev. Michael Girlinghouse

Bishop, Arkansas-Oklahoma Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church in America

 

The Rev. Dr. Stephen D. Graham

Coordinator, Cooperating Baptist Fellowship of Oklahoma 

 

The Rev. Calvin Miller

State President

Progressive Oklahoma Baptist State

Convention

 

The Rt. Rev. Michael L. Mitchell

Presiding Bishop, Twelfth Episcopal District African Methodist Episcopal Church

 

The Rev. James G. Nunn

Bishop, Oklahoma Conference of the

United Methodist Church and the Oklahoma

Indian Missionary Conference

 

The Rev. Vernon Sansom

*Stated Clerk

Red River Presbytery, Cumberland Presbyterian Church

 

The Rev. Robert Wise

Archbishop, Communion of Evangelical Episcopal Churches

 

