Oklahoma Conference of Churches opposes placement of immigrant children at Fort Sill

|The Rev. Dale Assink
Regional Minister, Synod of the Heartland Reformed Church in America
The Rev. Dr. Bobby Best
Bishop, Ninth Episcopal District Christian Methodist Episcopal Church
The Rev. Tim Blodgett
*General Presbyter
Eastern Oklahoma Presbytery Presbyterian Church, USA
The Rev. Dr. B. Gordon Edwards
*Executive Presbyter Cimarron Presbytery Presbyterian Church, USA
Dr. Edith Guffey
Conference Minister Kansas-Oklahoma Conference United Church of Christ
Bishop Mildred B. Hines
Bishop, Southwestern Delta Episcopal District, African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church
The Rev. Pamela Holt
Regional Minister, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Oklahoma
The Most Rev. David Konderla
Bishop, Roman Catholic Diocese of Tulsa
The Rt. Rev. Dr. Edward J. Konieczny
Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma
The Rev. Heidi Regier Kreider
Conference Minister, Western District Conference
Mennonite Church USA