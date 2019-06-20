OKC Philharmonic to perform Red, White & Boom concert on July 3 at State Fair

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma City Philharmonic celebrates Independence Day each year with a free concert and fireworks display. The public is invited to attend the13th annual Red, White & Boom! event hosted at the State Fair Park on Wednesday, July 3, at 8:30 p.m.

The concert is made possible through the committed support of The Inasmuch Foundation and other local businesses and individuals.

Led by Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate, the 90 minute concert beginning at 8:30 p.m. offers a variety of musical selections for the whole family, ranging from Battle Hymn of the Republic and America the Beautiful to Star Wars and Sing, Sing, Sing.

The concert will be followed at 10 p.m. with a spectacular fireworks display.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and parking is free. The State Fair Park can be accessed through gates 5 and 6 located on West Reno or North May Avenue between Reno and 10th Street.

”We hope you’ll join us for our Red White and Boom event, held annually now for 13 years! It’s so fun to see how the expert paring of music followed by a spectacular fireworks display, can bring people together from across the metropolitan area and beyond,” said OKC Phil Marketing Director Susan Webb

“There is a special joy and pride to be had when looking at and walking through the audience for this event. Seeing the warmth and connection happening between folks, many of whom not only bring their friends and family to the celebration, but also take time to reach out to meet new neighbors with kindness while sharing the experience, is heartwarming,” Webb added. “We hope you’ll come be a part of this joyful celebration on July 3.”

Everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or other personal seating for comfort on the asphalt surface of the audience area. On-site concessions will be available, and outside alcohol, glass bottles and pets are not permitted.

The Independence Day concert is made possible through the committed support of its founding presenting sponsor, The Inasmuch Foundation.

Additional sponsors include, support The Oklahoman, State Fair Park, Oklahoma Contemporary, Magic 104, I Heart Media, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, the Oklahoma Arts Council, Allied Arts and Adventure Road.

“We want to welcome everyone to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and dress in their favorite red, white and blue clothing as well,” Webb added. “It’s a great day to celebrate all that is good in our community.”

The orchestra performs Classics, orchestral Pops, and Discovery Family concerts, as well a variety of community engagements.

Gaining recognition as one of the nation’s premier regional orchestras, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic was formed in 1988 under the musical direction of Joel Levine and has remained steadfast in its mission “to provide inspiration and joy for the community through orchestral music.”

Committed to expanding its reach beyond the concert hall, the OKC Philharmonic collaborates closely with Oklahoma’s colleges and universities as well as the cities other premier arts organizations including the Oklahoma City Ballet and Canterbury Voices.

For more information about Red, White & Boom, go to okcphil.org/rwb. To learn more about the OKC Philharmonic or to purchase season tickets, call 405-“TICKETS” (842-5387), or visit okcphilharmonic.org.