OKC Animal Welfare launches Alive in the 405 campaign to reach goal for homeless pets

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – OKC Animal Welfare is launching the Alive in the 405 awareness campaign to highlight ways that the public can help to reach their goal of finding a positive outcome for all of their healthy, adoptable homeless pets.

“We’ve come a long way in the last several years toward our goal of not only meeting, but exceeding the highest standards for a big-city animal welfare program,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “In a lot of ways, the last few steps are harder than all of the leaps we’ve taken to this point. That’s why we hope Alive in the 405 helps spread the word about what we’re doing so we can enlist the public’s help.”

Alive in the 405’s goal is a 90 percent live release rate for the animals cared for by OKC Animal Welfare.

The live release rate is the percentage of animals entering the shelter that leave the shelter alive by reuniting them with their owner, adoption, or transfer to one of of OKC Animal Welfare’s many partner groups.

A rate of 90 percent is considered a realistic goal for a large community like Oklahoma City, where many animals in our care have serious injuries, illnesses or uncorrectable behavior problems.

A generation ago, the live release rate in Oklahoma City was below 50 percent. In recent years, it has surged to more than 85 percent.

“We need your help to get over the top,” Gary said.

How to help

Adopt. Don’t shop.Those looking to welcome a pet into their home should consider adopting one of the homeless animals at OKC Animal Welfare. All of the adoptable petsare microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered. The shelter, at 2811 SE 29thStreet, is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day except holidays. In addition to the Alive in the 405 campaign, June is Adopt A Cat Month – adult cat adoption fees are waived and kittens are $30.

Spay or neuter your pet.The best way to reduce overpopulation is to be a responsible pet owner by spaying or neutering your pet. The free spay-neuter programat OKC Animal Welfare is available for all Oklahoma City residents. Email awcommunityprograms@okc.gov or call 405-313-1469 to make an appointment.

Volunteer.From kennel-cleaning and dog-walking to tasks that need specialized training, OKC Animal Welfare is always in need of volunteers. A volunteer orientation event is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. See the volunteers page at okc.gov/animalwelfarefor details.

Donate.The shelter’s needs for supplies, medical funding and other important functions are only met through the generosity of donations. Visit the donation page at okc.gov/animalwelfarefor details.

Foster. OKC Animal Welfare needs temporary homes for pets who need time to recover for surgery or illness, to grow big enough for adoption, to work on behavior issues or take a break from stressful shelter life. Check out the foster page at okc.gov/animalwelfarefor details.

For tips on responsible pet ownership and to search for adoptable pets, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.