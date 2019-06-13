Metropolitan Library System summer Neighborhood Arts program begins

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Metropolitan Library System has announced its schedule for the 2019 Neighborhood Arts programs, a series of performances that will take place throughout the summer. This program can be enjoyed by the whole family and it is free at your local library.

These family friendly programs will take place at each Metro Library branch until July 26. Performers go on tour for two weeks at a time making stops at neighborhood libraries along the way.

Neighborhood Arts showcases local talent such as Lucas Ross, Sugar Free Allstars, OKC Improv, Adam and Kizzie, and Michael Corely.

“The Neighborhood Arts programs give local library-goers the opportunity to really take in the arts available to them in OKC,” children’s services manager Kristin Williamson said. “Our performance schedule is created with the intent of showcasing local talent and engaging a diverse audience.”

Ross, a local news reporter, comedian and musician, will entertain with a banjo performance with songs that will transform guests into a world where instruments are grown on trees, dogs pretend to be ninjas and bees that need your help. Organizers say that by the end of the show you’ll be laughing, singing, barking, buzzing and even playing air-banjo.

Puppeteer Chandler Jackson will present an original, old-fashioned, puppet show filled with corny jokes, terrible puns, and ridiculous slapstick comedy, “The Mister Puppet Show” will appeal to audiences of all ages.

Get ready to pack the dance floor with the Sugar Free Allstars. This Grammy-featured, family funk super duo from Oklahoma City has been listed in Time magazine’s top 12 family music acts in America. The Allstars will feature a wonderful world of music that blends elements of soul, rhythm and blues, disco, gospel and New Orleans street parade music.

The OKC Improv will feautre a show full of games and hilarity that incorporates help from those in attendance. Audience suggestions and participation fuel the antics in this family friendly performance.

Adam & Kizzie will rock your day at your favorite library. Come find out how many songs you can name with the word ‘Rock’ in the title? From Rockin’ Robin to Planet Rock, they’ve got it covered.

During Neighborhood Arts summer at the library, Alegria Real, the dynamic super duo, will take visitors on a musical journey that will get you “groovin’, movin’, singin’ and swingin’” to the colorful expressions of the Latin American beat.

Michael Corley will entertain with a high energy storytelling show incorporating musical themes with audience participation and illusions. According to organizers, minds will be read, magicians will pass through solid objects and participants will witness full body levitation.

In a Little Folk Sing-Along, Dustin Cooper will perform traditional (and not so traditional) folk style songs on guitar/ukulele. His music often features a fandom spin to please both parents and their little folk alike.

The Arts Council Oklahoma City sponsors the Neighborhood Arts program as a part of All Access Arts. All Access Arts provides music, dance and visual arts education to under-served schools, libraries, OKC parks and community agencies.

The program serves approximately 20 thousand people annually undertaking the mission of access to the arts for all. Funding is also provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Oklahoma Arts Council.

The Metropolitan Library System is a public library system serving Oklahoma County residents. MLS includes 19 library branch locations. The largest library system in Oklahoma, the Metropolitan Library System circulates over 6 million materials each year.