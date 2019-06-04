The City Sentinel

Get in Tune with June at Paseo First Friday Gallery Walk

Staff Report

As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to grow with restaurants, galleries and retail. The community is invited to the First Friday Gallery Walk every month, rain or shine. Galleries and shops stay open late, and the evening marks the opening of new exhibitions each month. This month’s walk is Friday, June 7, 6-9 p.m.

The Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo) is proud to welcome artist Sharon Sudduth and her exhibition “100 Faces: A Human Kaleidoscope,” a diverse collection of 6”x6” oil portraits painted by Sudduth in just under one year. Each of the one hundred portraits capture a moment in the beautiful and changing fragments of humanity, and together, the collection celebrates the complexity, symmetry and diversity of life. View the exhibition June 7 to 29, Tuesday-Saturday, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Enjoy a live music performance by Casey & Minna, a local fiddle and guitar duo who perform folk, contemporary pop, oldies and original music, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the red “Flamenco” sculpture at the center of the district. Casey & Minna began their musical journey together as a raucous big string band and whittled it down to just the family, often playing unplugged and strolling to meet the needs of venues, audiences and themselves.

Serving up a refreshing new spin on a variety of tasty American dishes and desserts is BlueJ’s Rollin’ Grill. Their menu items pair nicely with libations from The Big Friendly Craft Beer Bus, exclusively pouring COOP Ale Works.

Named by Forbes as one of America’s most transformed neighborhoods, the Paseo is a vibrant, self-sustaining arts district, which was the first of its kind in Oklahoma City. As the catalyst for this neighborhood’s revitalization, the Paseo Arts Association established the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk, where galleries offer special exhibitions, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment to the public. First Fridays are one of several ways the Paseo helps to bring the arts closer to the lives ofits community members.

The City Sentinel is a proud supporter of the Paseo.

 

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.
