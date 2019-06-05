Freedom Oklahoma to host 7th Annual Equality Run on June 9

by Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Freedom Oklahoma will host its 7th annual Equality Run on Sunday, June 9 on the south side of Myriad Gardens, 301 W. Reno, in Oklahoma City from 7 – 11 a.m.

Registration for the 5K and 10K run, which begin at 7:15 a.m. is $40. Registration for the 1 Mile Fun Run, which will step off at 7:30 a.m., is $25.

The Equality Run includes USATF sanctioning and certified 5K and 10K runs, as well as a family friendly 1-mile fun run for all ages.

All proceeds from the Equality Run will go towards supporting the efforts of Freedom Oklahoma and theses Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning (LGBTQ+) serving organizations in Oklahoma City – Q Space and FreeMomHugs.org.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting the Equality Run again in 2019 and look forward to this opportunity to promote community, inclusion, and wellness in the LGBTQ community,” said Allie Shinn, Executive Director for Freedom Oklahoma. “We encouraged by the strong showing from community members and allies committed to joining us for this event and for Oklahoma’s growing dedication to building a more equal and just world for us all.”

Awards will go to the top finisher in the 5K and10K. Packet pickup will be on Friday, June 7 from 3 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at OK Runner (Automobile Alley) 708 N. Broadway. Packets can also be picked up the morning of the race.

Individuals or teams of runners, walkers, wheelers and spectators are welcome to participate. Pets on leashes are allowed and encouraged. All finishers will receive a commemorative race medal.

There will be a post-race breakfast/brunch option again this year taking place at the Sheraton Hotel – Block 23 Patio, 1 N. Broadway Avenue, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Price for Runners is $20, non-participants is $25.

Supporters can also participate in the “Sleep in and get a T-shirt” category for $25. To register click here.

Because of sponsorship support, each dollar from every race entry will help Freedom Oklahoma advance equality for all Oklahomans.

Event sponsors include the Cresap Family Foundation: Sheraton Downtown Hotel: Block 23 & Patio: Marlo A. Miller, D.D.S.: M.S.; Sloan Law Office, PC: 84 Hospitality Group; Oklahoma City Councilman James Cooper; Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert; The Oklahoman / NewsOK.com; Brett Baldwin; Brian Turner; and the Rainbow Riders. For the complete list of sponsors, click here.

For those who can’t participate in the Equality Run, but would like to make a donation, click here.