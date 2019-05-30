The City Sentinel

Senior Folllies kick off the month of June at Oklahoma City University’s Kirkpatrick Auditorium

Jackie Short, who has performed in past Follies, is a member the 2019 Oklahoma Senior Follies cast. The show has two weekend performances at Oklahoma City University’s Kirkpatrick Auditorium: 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. Photo by Pat McGuigan

The City Sentinel Online

 

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – It’s “Curtains Up!” for the 2019 Oklahoma Senior Follies. The 9th Annual Ziegfeld Follies-styled Spectacular will be staged June 1 at 7 p.m. and June 2 at 2 p.m. at the Oklahoma city University Kirkpatrick Auditorium at 2501 N. Blackwelder.

The King of the 2019 Senior Follies is Bill Lance of the Chickasaw Nation, surrounded by Beauties Ann Lacey, Kitti Asberry, Jan Moran, Kay Manning, Patti Mellow and Mary Jane Calvey. The 2019 Featured Performer is Oklahoma Hall of Fame opera and jazz singer Leona Mitchell.

The Oklahoma Follies mission is “To promote, encourage and stimulate the social and active lives of our Oklahoma Seniors”. The Alzheimer’s Association will benefit from revenue generated by ticket sales and sponsorships.

Tickets are available online at okseniorfollies.com or by phone at 866-966-1777.

The Oklahoma Senior Follies, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c) (3) organization.

Don’t lose track of time: Performances are June 1 and June 2, THIS WEEKEND!

Get your tickets today!

The show must go on! For ticket information about this weekend’s performances of the Oklahoma Oklahoma Senior Follies, to okseniorfollies.com or telephone phone 866-966-1777.

