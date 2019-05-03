Partnering with Finding Rover, OK Humane uses facial recognition technology to identify lost pets

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Oklahoma Humane Society is partnering with Finding Rover, an animal facial recognition technology firm, to join other shelters and rescues across the nation to identify lost dogs and cats.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Finding Rover and are so excited to educate our community about this wonderful resource for lost pets,” said Dana McCrory, Oklahoma Humane Society’s President and CEO.

“We are focused on the welfare of all cats and dogs in our state, and while one of our primary goals is finding them homes, we want to be sure they stay there,” McCrory added. “When a family pet is lost, it’s a heart wrenching experience.”

According to McCrory, now every dog and cat that enters the Oklahoma Humane Society system will become registered on FindingRover.com.

With this revolutionary technology, users of Finding Rover can search OK Humane and surrounding areas from their smartphone or computer while looking for their missing pet, a neighbor’s missing pet, or the family of a found pet.

“Every dog and cat that leaves Oklahoma Humane Society, through a reunion or an adoption, can remain protected on Finding Rover, when the pet parent registers with the same email address that OK Humane has on file,” McCrory stated.

“The patented Finding Rover facial recognition technology will be a game-changer in helping reunite pets with their families,” McCrory said. “We strongly encourage everyone with a furry family member to utilize this free tool.”

According to the press release, if your dog or cat ever goes missing, use FindingRover.com to do an instant facial recognition search of all pets reported lost in your area. Within seconds, a list of found photos with the contact information of the person, or shelter, who has taken in the lost pet will appear.

For free registration of your pet, visit FindingRover.com and do the following: 1) Upload your pet’s photo, 2) Enter a few details about your pet, and 3) Enter your name, email address, and zip code. Once your pets are registered, they’re protected for life, the website states.

If that dog or cat ever gets lost, their record will already be in the system, and identifying that pet will be easier.

“Dogs and cats are beloved family members, and if he or she goes missing, it can be devastating to everyone involved,” said John Polimeno, CEO and Founder of Finding Rover. “We want to do everything we can to safeguard our pets from being lost forever. Registering on Finding Rover is another step all pet parents should take to further protect their furry family members.

“Together our community can become the number one user of this new technology,” said Polimeno. “Register for free on Finding Rover today and help spread the word. The more people that are registered on Finding Rover, the more we can all help reunite lost dogs and cats with their families and place adoptable pets in now homes. In doing this we can all help to save more lives.”

Search for lost pets on the Finding Rover website or on the “Lost A Pet” page at okhumane.org.

An independent 501(c) 3 non-profit, OK Humane is the largest animal-related charity in Oklahoma. Its goal is to eliminating euthanasia statewide through pet adoption, spay and neuter, out-of-state pet relocation, Trap Neuter Release (TNR) community cats program, and saving infants through its neonate nursery. OK Humane receives no government funding or tax dollars.

To adopt a pet or for more information, visit okhumane.org. Learn more about Finding Rover on Facebook, Twitter and on their website.