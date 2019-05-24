Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women names state Rep. Regina Goodwin recipient of 2019 Guardian Award

Staff Report

The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) named Rep. Regina Goodwin as the 2019 Guardian Award recipient during the recent OCSW monthly meeting.

“The Commission is honored to recognize Rep. Goodwin’s legislative work to update laws that literally shackled women,” said OCSW Chair Maria Trapp-Braly. “Goodwin’s remarkable efforts on the passage of House Bill 3393 was signed into law that banned the practice of shackling pregnant women in labor while in custody of the Department of corrections. The new law directed the use of the least restrictive restraints on pregnant inmates.”

Each year, the OCSW presents the Guardian Award to an elected official who has made significant governmental contributions to guarding, protecting and preserving the rights of women and families.

“Being named as the 2019 Guardian Award recipient is an honor,” said Goodwin. “It is a privilege to serve and champion legislation that improves the rights of all Oklahoma women and children.”

Elected in 2015 to represent House District 73 in Tulsa, Rep. Goodwin has authored bills in an effort to affect greater social justice. In the Legislature, she has collaborated in initiating an education, apprenticeship and job pilot program with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and authored the Oklahoma Caregiver Act, H.B. 2257, broadening resources for caregivers and H.B. 2253, clarifying the voting rights for persons with felony convictions, both have been signed into law.

Additionally, she authored H.B. 2256, the Historic Greenwood License plate bill.

Rep. Goodwin is a native of Tulsa, where she grew up on historic Greenwood St. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and received her Bachelor of Fine arts Degree at the University of Kansas. She works as an artist, creating greeting cards and conducting animation workshops.

About Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women: The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women is a non-partisan state commission that serves as the voice for women in Oklahoma. It strengthens and empowers women in Oklahoma by informing and educating the Legislature and Executive branches about issues to improve opportunities and quality of life for women. For more information, visit the OCSW website.