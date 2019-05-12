The City Sentinel

OKIE presents a superSHEro

Linor Abargil, a former Miss Israel named Miss World, will keynote the OKIE event “Captes and Crowns” on Monday, May 12 in Oklahoma City. Abargil is the subject of “Brave Miss World,” a documentary. Photo: Passion River Films

The Oklahoma Israel Exchange (OKIE) is presenting “Capes and Crowns … sparkle like a superSHEro,” on Monday, May 13 at the Jones Assembly (901 West Sheridan Avenue, Oklahoma City 73106)

Martha Burger of Oklahoma City University will be honored with the Light Leadership Legacy award, a distinction reserved for high-profile community leaders. Former First Lady Cathy Keating and Sherri Lance are honorary chairs.

OKIE will host Miss Israel, Linor Abargil, who won Miss World, as the keynote for this milestone. She has a powerful story to share – known today as “Brave Miss World” for her humanitarian effort.

 

According to the group’s website, OKIE “coordinates activities between the state of Oklahoma and the state of Israel by facilitating projects, developing networks that promote partnerships and serving to foster goodwill between two unique cultures. Since 1992 OKIE has energized the relationship between Oklahoma and Israel creating fruitful outcomes. OKIE has delivered masterful agricultural, cultural, and educational programs as well as explored commercial endeavors for more than 25 years.”

OKIE is working with City Rescue, Palomar, ReMerge, and Dress for Success, nonprofits that serve the needs of women struggling with life challenges. Women served by these agencies will be our luncheon guests and have an opportunity to hear Linor’s uplifting message, with their attendance generously underwritten by corporate sponsors. In an effort to ensure that every guest can let her inner fashionista shine, we’re asking in addition to patron sponsorship, an ensemble be donated at the April 15th patron event. Dress for Success will be rolling out the racks for our guests, who will enjoy a complimentary shopping spree prior to the luncheon.

To learn more about Linor, please visit her website at www.bravemissworld.com.

