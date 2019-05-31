OKC Sunday Twilight Concert Series begins June 2

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Arts Council of Oklahoma City has announced the schedule for the 39th annual Sunday Twilight Concert Series in downtown Oklahoma City, presented by the Chickasaw Nation.

The public is invited to enjoy the free, family-friendly summer concerts on Sunday evenings from 7:30 to 9 p.m. offering a variety of musical performances and genres throughout the summer, from now through August.

Until further notice, the concerts, scheduled to take place on the Devon Lawn Stage at the Myriad Botanical Gardens, have been relocated. The June 2 concert, featuring the Tap Band, will be held at 7:30 pm at Bicentennial Park. 500 Couch Drive, in Oklahoma City.

A recent Facebook post stated, “Our regular location, The Devon Lawn Stage, remains closed for safety reasons as Devon Energy continues to repair the recent building damage.”

“The Sunday Twilight Concert Series is staple to the OKC Community. Each week people from across the metro gather to hear local musicians perform,” said Seth Lewis, Projects Director.

Other featured bands will include Miss Brown To You, featuring the folk sounds of Mary Reynolds and Louise Goldberg on June 9, with an evening of jazz and blues by Chandra Graham on June 16.

The Hi-Def Howlers will perform a rock/pop ensemble on June 23. Rounding out the month on June 30 will be the Big Band jazz sounds of the Oklahoma National Guard’s 145th Army Band also known as “The Governor’s Own.”

On July 7, Equilibrium will perform cool soul and jazz tunes, with a bluegrass serenade concert by Steelwind on July 14. The quartet Son D’Cuba, created by musicians from Cuba and the US, will offer an evening of tangy genres such as Salsa, Timba, Merengue, Cumbia, and Latin Jazz on July 21. Then on July 28, the Empire State Band will entertain with popular blues and rocks tunes.

On August 4 the Wight Lighters will perform red dirt and county tunes, followed by Beau Jennings & the Tigers (Americana) on August 11. The Devon Lawn will be filled with tunes by The Imaginaries, an Oklahoma Americana band consisting of husband and wife duo Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keys, piano, vocals) on August 18.

The final show of the 2019 Twilight Concert Series will feature the Oklahoma Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra (Modern Symphony), an innovative and energetic professional group of virtuosic string instrumentalist on August 25.

“Every week you’ll find a new genre that will delight people of all ages,” Lewis added. “Grab your family and friends, pack a bag with your favorite snacks and drinks and join us this summer, it’s the perfect way to close out the weekend and celebrate the arts in our community.”

Each concert will include a free giveaway. Sponsors, giveaway items, event images and the promotional poster will be posted at artscouncilokc.com/twilight.

Due to summer temperatures and the noise from our performances, participants are asked that to leave their pets at home. Attendees were encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and picnics; smoking and glass containers are prohibited.

Arts Council Oklahoma City is a non-profit 501 ©(3) organization dedicated to bringing the arts and the community together through free or low-cost cultural events and a variety of arts outreach activities that impact underserved populations.

Each year, Arts Council events, programs and services reach nearly one million Oklahoma City residents and visitors.

For additional concert updates, check out the Sunday Twilight Concert Series Facebook event page. For more information, call 405-270-4848 or visit www.artscouncilokc.com.