OKC Pride 2019 events celebrate Stonewall 50th anniversary

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The official 2019 Pride Parade and Festival for Oklahoma City, themed Legends & Rebels, will take place Saturday, June 22, beginning at noon. The events are hosted by the OKC Pride Alliance.

2019, marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that occurred in New York City in June 1969, which sparked the modern LGBTQ liberation movement. Organizers expect the events to set a global attendance record this year.

The 2019 Pride Parade will step off at noon, taking the same route as in previous years, starting from NW 39th and Classen Boulevard, then traveling west to 39th and Youngs Boulevard. Online registration for floats is available by clicking here.

The Oklahoma City Pride Festival will be held on the 39th Street Strip at 2127 NW 29th Street beginning at 2 p.m. This year’s sponsors are Smirnoff, Jack Daniels, Nominee and The Gayly

Participants will enjoy live music on the main stage, plus drag performances, food trucks, and games. The festival will feature VIP tents designed by local interior designers.

Additional tents will be hosted by Community Plaza, Family Zone, Red Zone 18+ vendors, and Green Zone All Ages vendors. Pride Headquarters will host the Faces of Pride Pop-Up Gallery and Glitter Alley, featuring the Legends & Rebels art installation.

The Pride Festival is held in Oklahoma City’s historic gay entertainment area, 39th St. District. It features seven gay bars/clubs including: Finishline – country gay men’s bar, The Boom – with dinner theater and drag performances, The Copa – a dance club, Apothecary 39 – vintage vibe, laid back, nonsmoking bar, and Tramps – offering drinks, pool tables, darts and an outdoor patio, Phoenix Rising – with a lush patio, drag shows, video games, and cocktails, and Angles – the main hub for festival, with a two story night club with two bars, music and a parking lot food court.

High fashion underwear retailer, Pulse, will have a DJ, dance party and Pride supplies. The festival will include 75 other vendors, sponsors and LGBTQ+ serving organizations.

A 501c3 nonprofit organization, OKC Pride Alliance‘s mission is to promote diversity and inclusion through LGBTQ+ affirming events and resources.

The Gayly reports that the Alliance, formed by members of the Pride Advisory Council, with the help of Nonprofit Solutions Law Firm, will produce the Oklahoma Pride celebration for 2019.

Lauren Zuniga, former 39th St District director and president of the OKC Pride Alliance board, is serving as the Event Director.

“In the next ten years, we believe Oklahoma City Pride can become one of the premiere Pride celebrations,” Zuniga told the Gayly. “We believe that Oklahoma City deserves an inclusive, collaborative Pride organization that acts as a connector and capacity builder for our LGBTQ+ community.”

On Friday, June 21, the Silent Unite for Pride event will take place at Angles, 2117 NW 39th St., from 8 – 11 p.m. This event, sponsored by Urban Pride, Freedom Oklahoma, and the OKC Pride Alliance, will kick off the 2019 Oklahoma City Pride weekend with a silent disco featuring 3 competing DJs inside Angles (21+) and for all ages in the parking lot.

Oklahoma City Pride will also include film screenings, block parties and events outside the 39th St. District throughout the month of June.

For more information, visit oklahomacitypride.org.