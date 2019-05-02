OKC Beautiful’s Bloomin’ Brunch fundraiser set for May 18 at Kerr Park

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The public is invited to enjoy family-style brunch at the farm table during the OKC Beautiful Bloomin’s Brunch fundraiser on Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kerr Park, 102 Robert S. Kerr Avenue, in downtown Oklahoma City. Participants will have the opportunity to play yard games, listen to live music, lounge on the lawn, and sip on bottomless DIY (do it yourself) mimosas and bloody mary cocktails.

The proceeds will benefit OKC Beautiful’s environmental education programs reaching over 15,000 students each year.

“This event will bring together individuals eager to support OKC Beautiful’s education programs We are looking forward to enjoying the beautifully redesigned Kerr Park,” said Lisa Synar, Executive Director of OKC Beautiful. “We will gather Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. for amazing farm to table food, drink, music and fun. We encourage everyone to attend and enjoy the beautiful outdoors, take off the shoes and run through the grass.”

These programs teach Oklahoma City youth to take care of their earth through litter abatement, recycling, and water conservation. The organization’s outdoor classrooms provide garden-based science learning through hands-on sustainable gardening with school children.

With the public’s support, OKC Beautiful continues to provide tools for high school students and young adults to learn how they can positively impact future economic development, business success, visitors’ impressions, and residents’ quality of life.

“Be a part of educating the next generation of environmental stewards and leaders of our great community,” said Synar.

OKC Beautiful’s Beautification, Education, Advocacy and Awareness Programs include LandScapes, LitterBlitz, Mother Earth, Adopt-A-Park, and OKC Harvest. Additional outreach/recognition efforts include the group’s Monthly Beautification Awards. These programs promote community improvement and stewardship and help conserve public and private green spaces throughout Oklahoma City.

OKC Beautiful’s efforts are coordinated with the Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department, other nonprofit organizations and numerous local neighborhood associations.

Individual tickets for $75 and sponsorships beginning at $125. are available online.

The Bloomin’ Brunch is a rain or shine event. In case of inclement weather, OKC Beautiful will send out cancellation notices via email and social media. No refunds will be issued. This is a 21and over event.

For more information, check out the OKC Beautiful Bloomin’ Brunch Facebook event page, or contact Lisa Synar at 405-525-8822 or lisabsynar@okcbeautiful.com.

To learn more about OKC Beautiful, visit okcbeautiful.com.