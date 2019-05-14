Micah Awards recognize St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School Students

by Heidee Cruz, St. Charles newspaper student

Warr Acres – Every nine weeks at St.Charles Borromeo a student from grades pre-K through Eighth Grade receive what is called the Micah Award. The Middle School designations come from the “House” to which one belongs, including students from sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

The honor is inspired from a Biblical verse in the Old Testament, Micah 6:8.

The words are also the school’s motto and a very common verse in the parish community: “You have been told, O mortal, what is good, and what the Lord requires of you: Only to do justice and to love goodness, and to walk humbly with your God.” (New American Bible, Revised Edition)

One fall semester winner, Jorge Velasco in the sixth grade, said, “When I first heard my name I was really surprised and honored for receiving this great award.” Another winner, Kennedy Flinton (also a sixth grader), said, “I was never expecting to hear my name and to receive such an award. I didn’t know if I deserved it but I am happy I received it.” Selected by their teachers with support of the school principal, students who receive this award are honored because they followed the school’s motto and show leadership.

Great leadership includes being kind and helpful in any time of need. These students are part of that, and now they’ve got more than an award. They are part of a tradition. St.Charles Borromeo gives 16 awards each year. Students since the beginning to the end of their time at the school are remembered and will always be a part of the Micah Award tradition. Leaders at St. Charles have kept this tradition going for many years now and plan to continue.

Everyone in this school remembers the moment when the principal speaks in the microphone and call out the names of those who earned the award. Within the St.Charles school lies preparation to sainthood and the beginning of a new family of faith. We middle school students try our best to show a good example to everybody here in our community. That is why we share our tradition for everyone to know.

Editor’s note: Heidee Cruz is a middle school student in the “Modern newspapers and other information systems” class at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Warr Acres, Oklahoma. At the recent eighth grade honors banquet, she was designated outstanding student in both Writing (a core class) and the newspaper elective. Concerning her designation as a Micah Award winner, she says, ““I never expected to receive the Micah Award; when I did I was very nervous but grateful.” Contributing for this story were newspaper students Goretty, Alejandra, Marlene, Salvador and another student. Another Catholic translation of the Micah text is: “You have been told, O man, what is good, and what the Lord requires of you. Only to do the right and to love goodness, and to walk humbly with God.”