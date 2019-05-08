Group to hold Julius Jones Informational Day at State Capitol May 9

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Julius Jones Think Tank, a group advocating for Julius Darius Jones on Oklahoma’s death row, will host ” Julius Jones Informational Day” at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Thursday, May 9 from 9 – 11 a.m. The group will meet in Room 112.

Speakers at the event will include federal public attorney Amanda Bass, a member of Jones’ legal team; Dr. Karlos Hill, an Associate Professor of African and African American Studies at the University of Oklahoma; Jimmy Lawson, longtime friend of Julius Jones and adjunct professor at Rose State College; and Cece Jones-Davis, founder of Sing For Change, Inc.

Dr. Hill is also an expert on racism and race relations and the founding director of the African and African American Studies Distinguished Lecture Series at the university.

Jones, a 21-year-old African-American student on academic scholarship at the University of Oklahoma, was arrested in 1999 and sentenced to death in 2002 for the carjacking murder of a white father of two, in Edmond. Twenty years later and having exhausted his appeals, Jones still maintains his innocence.

“Please join this advocacy effort, as community leaders discuss the case of Julius Jones with legislators at the Oklahoma Capitol,” Jones-Davis said.

“We hope to raise the merits of Julius’ case with our legislative leaders, knowing that they don’t have direct power over the outcome, but they are people of great influence,” she added. “We need our decision makers to hear from us and get proximate with this criminal justice issue.”

According to Jones, each speaker will give a presentation every 20 minutes in Room 112 to cover the legal, historical, and community aspects of Julius’ case. Presentations will start at 9 a.m.

Some members of the Think Tank will be lobbyists, delivering factsheets to offices and speaking to Senators and Representatives, she added. “The goal is to have as many legislators as possible come to room 112 to hear our case.”

For more information regarding Julius Jones, visit JusticeforJulius.com.