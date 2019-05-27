Citizen Potawatomi Nation and Shawnee’s Dunbar Heights Community plan Juneteenth event

SHAWNEE, OK – The Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) and Dunbar Heights Community are hosting the first Shawnee-based Juneteenth Community Festival on Saturday, June 8 to celebrate freedom through education and economic empowerment. Juneteenth is an American holiday that commemorates when news of the abolition of slavery reached Texas, (on June 19, 1865) of the abolition of slavery.

“Those attending the 2019 Citizen Potawatomi Nation and Dunbar Heights Juneteenth Celebration will be offered insight and education on how black history has had a positive impact on our progression to overcome tough diversity issues,” Director of Human Resources Richard Brown said. “The committee has put together an event that will have those attending eager to learn more about how we got to where we are today and where we are headed in the future as a diverse community.”

The free event will start with a morning prayer and follow with a march from Dunbar Heights to the FireLake Arena where the rest of the festival will take place. The Ambassador’s Concert Choir and The Ambassadors’ Children’s Choir will be performing at the festival along with other engaging entertainment from across the state such as guest speakers, step show routines, live music and a gospel jubilee. Informational career readiness workshops will also occur throughout the festival for attendees to learn essential business skills on topics such as career trends, entrepreneurship, education and health.

“This community event will help people from all walks of life understand the true meaning of Juneteenth,” CPN Vice-Chairman Linda Capps said. “I am excited about the festival and what it will mean to the Dunbar Heights Community and those attending this remarkable event.”

The march will begin at Dunbar Heights Community located at 804 S Park Ave, Shawnee, OK 74801 and end at the FireLake Arena located at 18145 Old Rangeline Rd, Shawnee, OK 74801. For more information, visit www.juneteenthok.com and follow Juneteenth OK on Facebook.

About Citizen Potawatomi Nation: CPN is one of 38 federally recognized Native American tribes headquartered in Oklahoma. CPN governmental jurisdiction covers 900 square miles in parts of Pottawatomie and Oklahoma Counties. CPN recognizes more than 33,000 citizens around the world with approximately 40 percent of the citizens residing in Oklahoma.

