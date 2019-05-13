“Carmen” will conclude Painted Sky Opera’s season on May 17 and May 19

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of opera’s most enthralling characters comes to life in an intense 90 minute re-interpretation of what many consider opera’s most loved show. This month, the Painted Sky Opera company will present Georges Bizet’s “Carmen.”

Pared down to four singers, the opera follows Carmen as she draws the infatuated Don Jose away from his love Micaela and toward a life of jealousy, lust, and murder.

“The result of this adaption is a tightly wound and fast-paced show that crackles with energy and suspense,” said director Rob Glaubitz. “It’s ideal for today’s modern audiences because it is paced more like a modern thriller than a 19th century opera.”

“La Tragedie de Carmen” trims this powerful story into a taut and fast-paced “tragedy of four people.” Leaders of Painted Sky promise it “brims with seduction and intrigue as it moves towards its inevitable conclusion.”

Bizet’s story, re-imagined by Peter Book, unfolds in the Freede Little Theatre at Civic Center Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. May 17 (Friday), and 2 p.m. May 19 (Sunday). Characters will be costumed to evoke “Beyond Thunderdome” memories for fans of the post-apocalyptic “Mad Max” films. Director Rob Glaubitz told Brandy McDonnell of The Oklahoman the Carmen story, to him, seemed not like Nineteenth Century Seville (Spain) but more like “a society that was kind of on the edge of falling apart.”

La Tragedie de Carmen marks the return of both tenor Joel Burcham and baritone Tom Sitzler to the Painted Sky Opera stage. Both last appeared in the October 2018 production of Tosca. This production is presented (with orchestra) in French with supertitles.

The cast features Caitlin McKechney as Carmen and Burcham as Don Jose. Others in the show include Stizeler, Hanna Brammer, Ryan Allais, and Alex Bolerjack. Artistic Staff includes Stage Director Rob Glaubitz, Music Director Jan McDaniel, Technical Director Scott Hynes, Costume Designer Alyssa Couturier-Herndon, and Stage Manager Lauren Colston.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit online or call the Civic Center box office: 405-594-8300.