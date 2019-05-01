Bring on the May Flower for Paseo First Friday (May 3)

Staff Report

As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to grow with restaurants, galleries and retail. The community is invited to the First Friday Gallery Walk every month, rain or shine. Galleries and shops stay open late, and the evening marks the opening of new exhibitions each month. This month’s walk is Friday, May 3, 6-9 p.m.

For May, the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo) will display the work of the Silk Painters Guild of Oklahoma, featuring Karen Rose, Patta Butcher, Bonnie Kurka, Judi Rider, Janene Evard and Cecelia Hussein. Silk Painters of Oklahoma is a guild of member artists from all over the state, producing silk wall hangings, framed artwork, scarves and clothing, using various techniques such as the Japanese art of Shibori.

Hand painted silk is one of several mediums on which their art is expressed. Vibrant explosions of color are created by mixing dyes with unique effects achieved from adding different chemicals to the dye or silk.

The artists’ main mission is to create amazing (and even wearable) art pieces that the owner can enjoy for years. View their work on display May 3 to 27, Tuesday-Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m.

Singer/songwriter Stephen Salewon will be the featured musician this First Friday. He grew up in Lagos, Nigeria and relocated to Oklahoma City with his family at the age of 13. Influences from his African roots, Red Dirt Music, the likes of Jack Johnson, Mumford & Sons and Coldplay all lay a foundation for the melodic and soulful tunes he considers Indie Folk.

To quench your appetite, stop by this month’s food truck OhMyGogi, a Korean/Mexican fusion truck whose main item is the incredibly tasty Korean BBQ steak & Teriyaki Glazed Asian Fusion Chicken. The menu also includes tacos, quesadillas, loaded fries, burgers and pork dumplings. Paseo is also bringing back the Big Friendly Craft Beer Bus, exclusively pouring COOP Ale Works.

Named by Forbes as one of America’s most transformed neighborhoods, the Paseo is a vibrant, self-sustaining arts district, the first of its kind in Oklahoma City. As catalyst for this neighborhood’s revitalization, the Paseo Arts Association established the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk, where galleries offer special exhibitions, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment to the public.

First Fridays are one of several ways the Paseo helps to bring the arts closer to the lives of its community members. For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.