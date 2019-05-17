YWCA OKC celebrates 30 years of providing safety for women at Purple Sash Gala

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – YWCA Oklahoma City (YWCA OKC) will host its 16th annual Purple Sash Gala at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at The Criterion, 500 E. Sheridan. Doors open at 6 p.m. Program begins at 7 p.m.

Providing services in the community for over 100 years, this year marks the 30th anniversary of YWCA OKC’s original emergency shelter, which was the first of its kind to provide victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking with safe housing.

Organizers invite the public to join them at Purple Sash to help ensure the safety and security of the Oklahoma City community for another 30 years.

YWCA Oklahoma City’s Purple Sash Gala is an evening of fine dining, silent and live auctions and a high energy runway show. Guests come in their best blacktie attire to bid on one of a kind auction items and see the latest fashions from Gordon Stuart.

“Purple Sash is a night to celebrate survivors of domestic violence while raising funds and awareness for those still fighting to break the cycle of abuse.” said Jan Peery, CEO of YWCA OKC. “It’s an elegant evening filled with hope and promise that one day, domestic violence will be eliminated from our community.”

This year’s event chair is Catherine Armitage and Becky Roten event co-chair. Purple Sash 2019 honorary chairs are Ben & Robbie White and Bruce & Donna Lawrence.

Founded in 1907, YWCA OKC has worked on behalf of women and minorities for over a century, providing a wide array of programs which reflect the agency’s mission to eliminate racism and empower women.

YWCA OKC is the only certified domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking crisis services agency in Oklahoma County with an emergency shelter. Programs include emergency shelter, counseling, children’s counseling, court support, prevention education, social and economic justice program, advocacy, case management, and support groups.

Forensic exams are also provided for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

“Everyone leaves the night a winner knowing they helped raise valuable dollars for victims to receive emergency shelter, counseling, advocacy and much more, Peery added. “All of which is provided with no cost to victims, and would not be possible without the communities generous support.”

To purchase tickets or for more information about sponsorship opportunities, visit PurpleSash.org.