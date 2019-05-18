18th annual Fairy Ball inspires imagination and dancing on June 22

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 18th annual Fairy Ball will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 7 – 9 p.m., sponsored by the Oklahoma Arts Council, Paseo Arts Association and Theatre Upon a StarDanceSwan.

The free children’s costume and dance event will take place in the Crown Jewel Amphitheater located on the grounds of First Christian Church, 3700 N. Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City, just north of the dome and church building.

The Fairy Ball begins with ‘Flower Magic’ at 7 p.m.

Around 7:50 p.m., as twilight nears, StarDanceSwan’s Bluebirds of Happiness invite all children to follow star light songs in a celebration of dance until 9 p.m.

“Children transport our Fairy Ball,” said Lorrie Keller, director of StarDanceSwan and creator of the Ball. “This experience offers a spark in a child’s creative development. Here, they can express themselves through music and dance.

“On this summer’s eve the Fairy Ball will come to life with characters found in a garden. Fanciful bugs, blossoms, elves, fairies, moon makers, dragons, comets and whatever can be dreamed will be welcomed through our summer garden gate,” Keller added.

This event encourages children to be creative and to move and dance in their own costumes made from recycled and found materials.

The fantasy fun begins at home before the Ball begins, where children are encouraged to create a fanciful costume that captures their feelings of wonder.

Rummaging through thrift stores or family closets can reveal treasures to create fanciful costumes for both girls and boys.

“You will be surprised by what you can create with charming, unusual and unpredictable materials. Go for originality,” said Keller. “Imaginative thinking is the ingredient most needed to build a costume for the Fairy Ball.

“Find forgotten treasures in the back of your closets. Repurpose what you find,” she said. “The characters who come to the Fairy Ball are always enchanting and bring the Ball to life.”

According to organizers, all kinds of enchanting characters are welcome to join the dancers. Bugs, blossoms, elves, trolls, fairies, sky heroes, wizards, light creatures, mice and furry kittens… any fanciful being that can be imagined is welcome.

At twilight, children will gather together in their costumes for a night of colorful music and dance. Trees surrounding the historic Crown Jewel Amphitheater will be decorated with sparkling lights to welcome children and their parents.

Steven McLinn’s Ojas Music will bedazzle children while compelling each one to dance in their own creative way. Kids can spin, float, hop, skip and jump to McLinn’s concert of electrical-acoustical-fusion sounds.

“The Fairy Ball is a magical, glamorous and playful moment to honor the summer solstice,” said Gail Sloop, Oklahoma City Public School art educator. “Children dress up in their fanciful fairytale costumes and dance with the “Theater Upon a Star Dance Swan” troupe.

“Lights and decorations adorn the Crown Jewel amphitheater while adding that magical feeling of transition,” Sloop added.

This event is free to the public. Donations are accepted to help offset the costs of the Fairy Ball activities. Children must be accompanied by their parents. In case of inclement weather, a rain date will be announced for a later time.

For more information call the Paseo Arts Association at 405-525-2688 or visit thepaseo.org.